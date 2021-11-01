Salsa Kings' Podcast Featured in the Best 10 Salsa Podcasts at Feedspot

One of Miami's leading Latin dance studios’ podcast has been rated high by Feedspot.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study, there are more than two million podcasts, 78 percent (222 million) Americans are familiar with the medium—and more than one-third (104 million) of Americans listen to podcasts regularly. That’s why representatives with Miami-based dance studio Salsa Kings are proud to announce today that its podcast, Salsa Kings LIVE, is now featured in the Best Salsa Podcasts at Feedspot.

“It is an honor and privilege to for our podcast to be featured in the best 10 salsa podcasts,” said Andres Fernandez, owner and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings.

Salsa Kings was established in 1998. All dance instructors are certified by the World Salsa Federation and are World Champions in the Salsa and Bachata Cabaret divisions. The company has worked with world-renowned artists such as Pitbull, Willy Chirino, La India, Oscar de Leon, Jose Alberto "El Canario," and more.

Feedspot has a team of over 50 experts whose goal is to discover and rank blogs, podcasts and YouTube channels in several niche categories. The way it works is that publishers, such as Sala Kings submit their podcasts on Feedspot. Its expert editorial team reviews and adds them to a relevant category list. Ranking is based on relevancy, podcast frequency(freshness), social metrics, domain authority, traffic and many other parameters.

As it relates to the podcast, Fernandez explained that Salsa Kings LIVE is the perfect podcast discussing fun and juicy topics while interviewing the biggest names in the Latin dance community for your listening pleasure.

“Never miss a beat as we learn and laugh together all while talking about what we love most, which is dance,” Fernandez said.

Being featured in the Best Salsa Podcasts at Feedspot could prove to have perfect timing. According to research, podcasts are popular in part because of the convenience factor; the industry grew alongside the advent of smartphones, smart speakers (Amazon Alexa, Google Home, etc.), and in-dash entertainment systems.

Now that 88 percent of Americans own a smartphone, it’s never been easier to listen to podcast content in the car or on the go with a portable device.

In addition to being featured in the Best Salsa Podcasts at Feedspot, Salsa Kings is also gaining popularity on one of the world's hottest social media platforms. The company has more than 20K followers on TikTok. Those interested in Latin dance styles can follow the company @salsakings on TikTok.

For more information, please visit https://salsakings.com/podcast/ and https://salsakings.com/blog.

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

13944 SW 8th St #209

Miami FL 33184

United States