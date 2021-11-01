Global Third-Party Banking Software Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 6% during 2021-2026

global third-party banking software market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Third-Party Banking Software Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global third-party banking software market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

The third-party banking software serves as a multi-channel banking, core banking, private wealth management, and business intelligence software solution. It is a highly customized and integrated software that performs and provides end-to-end omnichannel management of several banking operations. Commercial, retail, and trading banks primarily utilize it to improve their currency exchange network and optimize their operations. Apart from this, the software aids in reducing operational costs, minimizing losses due to human intervention, enhancing operational flexibility by understanding evolving customer demands, and providing banks with a strategic advantage over other financial institutions.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/third-party-banking-software-market/requestsample

Global Third-Party Banking Software Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of customer-centric core strategies, along with the rising need to improve productivity and operational efficiency in the banking sector is majorly driving the third-party banking software market growth. Additionally, the increasing utilization of digital payment solutions and the incorporation of big data analytics into third-party banking software to process large amounts of data for making accurate business decisions and identify market trends are catalyzing the market growth. In line with this, the surging partnerships between regulated financial institutions and alternative financial companies are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Due to the proliferation of smartphones, consumers are increasing shifting toward computerized accounting for bookkeeping and monetary transactions. This, in turn, is facilitating the demand for sophisticated, risk-free, compliant, and data-driven software, like third-party banking software, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Browse full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://bit.ly/3jD6Atm

Market Summary:

Based on the product, the market has been divided into core banking, multi-channel banking, business intelligence, and other software.

On the basis of the deployment type, the market has been bifurcated into on-premises and cloud-based.

Based on the application, the market has been classified into risk management, information security, business intelligence, and others.

On the basis of the end-user, the market has been segmented into commercial banks and retail and trading banks.

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, with some of the key players being Accenture, Capgemini, Deltek, IBM, Infosys, Microsoft Corporation, NetSuite Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP, Tata Consultancy Services, etc.

Browse other reports:

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/549325502/bancassurance-market-report-2021-26-industry-overview-trends-share-size-growth-and-opportunities

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/271411176/protective-relay-market-2021-26-industry-trends-share-size-growth-and-forecast-report

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/271423435/construction-and-demolition-waste-management-market-size--clm-industry-trends-2021-2026

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/271422597/electric-two-wheeler-market-2021-26-industry-analysis-share-size-growth-and-forecast

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/271420927/gaming-peripherals-market-2021-26-industry-trends-share-size-growth-and-forecast-report

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/271420976/diaper-market-share-2021-26-industry-analysis-size-growth-trends-and-forecast

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/271411176/protective-relay-market-2021-26-industry-trends-share-size-growth-and-forecast-report

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/271411181/grc-governance-risk-and-compliance-platform-market-trends-2021-26-industry-analysis-and-forecast

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/271411184/microturbine-market-report-2021-26-industry-trends-share-size-growth-and-forecast

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/271409655/alternators-market-2021-26-industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/270470927/air-handling-unit-market-report-2021-26-industry-share-size-trends-analysis-and-forecast

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.