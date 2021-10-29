Foster man sentenced to serve 10 years in state prison for child molestation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Foster man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve 10 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) after pleading to sexually assaulting a female victim under the age of 14 between 2011 and 2015.

Brian Allsworth (age 49) entered a plea of nolo contendere to first-degree child molestation.

At a hearing on Wednesday before Superior Court Justice Richard D. Raspallo, the Court sentenced Allsworth to serve 10 years at the ACI with 25 years of probation. The Court also ordered that Allsworth register as a sex offender, complete sex offender counseling, be subject to community supervision, and submit to lifetime GPS monitoring. The Court further issued a No Contact Order between Allsworth and his victim.

"Astoundingly, this Office has prosecuted hundreds of cases involving sexual assault by adults against children over the past several years. The numbers alone fail to tell the story, however, of the tremendous damage caused to each individual child in every one of those cases. Children deserve far better," said Attorney General Neronha. "Children victimized in this way deserve not only the justice that lengthy prison sentences like the one imposed today deliver, but also the commitment of resources to their physical and mental well-being to enable them to recover and live the kind of life we all want for them. I am incredibly grateful to the victim for her courage throughout the investigation and prosecution of this case."

Had the case proceeded to trial, the State was prepared to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that between 2011 and 2015, Allsworth sexually assaulted a female victim, who was under the age of 14, at a home in West Warwick.

Special Assistant Attorney General Ariel Pittner of the Office of the Attorney General and Detective Sergeant Mathew King of the Rhode Island State Police led the investigation and prosecution of the case, with assistance from the West Warwick and Scituate Police Departments.

