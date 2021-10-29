Cardiometabolic Diseases Market Size ($121,804.49Mn by 2028) Lead by Cardiovascular Disease (3.9% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

The cardiometabolic diseases market size to reach $121,804.49 million by 2028 from $93,494.41 million in 2021 to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021–2028; while cardiovascular disease (CVD) segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, and to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiometabolic Diseases Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on Cardiometabolic Diseases Market Size and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), Type 2 diabetes, Hypertension, and Obesity), Treatment (ACE Inhibitors, Diuretics, Glucophage, and Others), Dosage (Tablet and Injection), Route of Administration (Oral and Intravenous), End Users (Hospital, Clinic, and Homecare Setting), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy) and Geography.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 93,494.41 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 121,804.49 million by 2028 Growth Rate CAGR of 3.9% during 2021 from 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 293 No. Tables 165 No. of Charts & Figures 84 Historical Data Available Yes Segments Covered Type, Treatment, Dosage, Route of Administration, End Users, Distribution Channel, and Geography Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country Scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Cardiometabolic Diseases Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00025374/



Cardiometabolic Diseases Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Eli Lilly and Company; Bayer AG; Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc; Novartis AG; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Novo Nordisk A/S; AstraZeneca; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Cardax, Inc.; and Kowa Company, Ltd. are among the key companies operating in the cardiometabolic diseases market. Leading players are focusing on the launch of new products, expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base for tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In October 2021, Eli Lilly and Company and Boehringer Ingelheim launched CRMSynced, an educational initiative that uses gamification to encourage healthcare professionals (HCPs) to prioritize a holistic approach to care for cardio-renal-metabolic (C-R-M) conditions as the cardiovascular, renal (kidney), and metabolic systems are closely interconnected and share same disease-related pathways.

In August 2021, Bayer showed detailed results from the Phase III FIGARO-DKD study that compared to placebo, the investigational drug finerenone reduced the risk of cardiovascular (CV) outcomes in a broad population of patients with stages 1-4 chronic kidney disease (CKD) and type 2 diabetes (T2D).

In 2020, Asia Pacific dominated the global cardiometabolic diseases market. The market growth in the region is attributed to the rising development in the pharmaceutical sector and the surging incidence of cardiovascular diseases. In china, coronary heart disease (CHD) is the second leading cause of cardiovascular death resulted 22% of cardiovascular deaths in urban areas and 13% in rural areas. However, mortality from CHD in China is relatively lower than in Western levels like Wuhan cities, and the burden of CHD has been increasing. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the incidence of CVD will be growing continuously till the next decade.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Cardiometabolic Diseases Market Size and Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00025374/



Additionally, in 2017, 228,938 cardiac surgeries were reported in mainland China. Additionally, the World Heart Federation has predicted that cardiovascular events, such as ischemic heart disease and stroke, are expected to rise by 50% among the Chinese population between 2010 and 2030. The Indian Heart Association stated that 50% of heart attacks occur under the age of 50, while 25% of the heart attacks occur under 25 years of age. Both the male and female populations in the country equally exhibit the risk of heart disease. Moreover, according to the HelpAge India Report – 2018, 8% of its population was 60 years of age in 2011. However, it is expected to rise to 12.5 % by 2026 and 20% by 2050. With this aging scenario in India, the cardiometabolic diseases market is expected to witness growth in the future. Due to the growing burden of CVDs with ischemic heart disease and stroke, governments are taking initiatives. One such successful initiative to improve healthcare delivery in low- and middle-income countries is the World Health Organization (WHO) Essential Medicines List (EML). The Essential Medicines List was first published in 1977, and the list has grown to include more than 400 medications and has been adopted by over 100 countries since then. Hence, the rising incidence of CVD among the populations in Asia Pacific is contributing to the the growth of the cardiometabolic diseases market.

The cardiometabolic diseases market, by type, is segmented into cardiovascular disease (CVD), hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. The cardiovascular disease (CVD) segment is expected to hold the largest share and register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on treatment, the market is segmented into ACE inhibitors, diuretics, Glucophage, and others. The ACE inhibitors segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The cardiometabolic diseases market, based on dosage, is bifurcated into tablet and injection. The tablet segment held a larger share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on route of administration, the market is bifurcated into oral and intravenous. In 2021, the oral segment held a larger market share and is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on end users, the market is segmented into clinic, hospital, and homecare setting. In 2021, the hospital segment held the largest share of the market and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on distribution channel, the cardiometabolic diseases market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. In 2021, the hospital pharmacy segment held the largest market share. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Surging Prevalence of Coronary Heart Disease and Rising Geriatric Population Fuel Market Growth:

The cardiometabolic diseases market in Japan is growing significantly owing to the rising prevalence of coronary heart diseases in the country. The rate of coronary heart disease among Japanese men is 46 per 100,000 per year. The country has market itself for successfully reducing the mortality rate due to the cardiovascular diseases, however there more opportunities to reduce the burden of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes in future. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The market growth is mainly attributed to factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiometabolic diseases and innovation in CMDs therapeutics. However, the under diagnosis of CVDs in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) is hampering the growth of the market.

Order a Copy of Cardiometabolic Diseases Market Size, Share, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00025374/

Cardiometabolic Diseases Market: Dosage Overview

By dosage, the tablet segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the cardiometabolic diseases market during the forecast period.

Key Questions to Request for Cardiometabolic Diseases Market:

What is cardiometabolic diseases market?

What are the driving factors for the cardiometabolic diseases market across the country?

Who are the major players in the cardiometabolic diseases market?

Which segment is dominating the cardiometabolic diseases market?













About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/cardiometabolic-diseases-market



Connect With Us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7591674/admin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tipmarkettrends

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theinsightpartners/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInsightPartners

RSS/Feeds: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/feed/ | https://www.openpr.com/news/archive/139407/The-Insight-Partners.html

