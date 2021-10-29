Sexual Wellness Market Size ($81,394.49Mn by 2028) Lead by Capsules Segment (6.6% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

The sexual wellness market size to reach $81,394.49 million by 2028 from $51,924.43 million in 2021 to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028; while capsules segment hold the larger share of the market in 2021 and to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

According to our new research study on Sexual Wellness Market Size and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Pharmaceutical Product (Capsules, Tablets, Oral Liquids, and Sprays), Non-Pharmaceutical Product (Sex Toys, Condoms, Intrauterine Devices, Contraceptive Implants, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Online Distribution, and Hospitals Pharmacies).

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 51,924.43 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 81,394.49 million by 2028 Growth Rate CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 168 No. Tables 84 No. of Charts & Figures 75 Historical Data Available Yes Segments Covered Pharmaceutical Product, Non-Pharmaceutical Product and Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country Scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Sexual Wellness Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc; Lovehoney Group Ltd.; LELO; Topco Sales; Church & Dwight, Inc.; TENGA Co., Ltd.; LIFESTYLES HEALTHCARE PTE LTD; FUN FACTORY GmbH; HLL Lifecare Limited; Bayer AG are among key companies operating in the sexual wellness market. Leading players are adopting strategies such as the launch of new product, expansion and diversification of market presence, and acquisition of new customer base for tapping the prevailing business opportunities.

In September 2021 Lelo launched new vibrators named INA WAVE 2 and INA 3 to strengthen its sex toys product portfolio. Both of these vibrators are enabled with the Wavemotion technology that provides finger-like massage motion.

In July 2021, Durex conducted the UK's largest-ever sex survey of the LGBTQ+ community to better understand how it can be an ally and support people in being their real sexual selves. The survey included questions about LGBTQ+ experiences with sex education, sexual fulfilment, sexual health, dating, and self-acceptance.

In January 2021, RB announced the acquisition of Queen V, a US-based feminine sexual wellness brand focused on vaginal health.

In 2021, North America dominated the global sexual wellness market. The market growth in the region is driven by the increasing burden of sexual diseases, increasing launches of products, and R&D Activities to develop advanced sexual wellness products. Governments in this region are taking initiatives to raise awareness about the use of contraceptives among the young generation to control the rising prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). US federal government has taken steps to boost the availability of contraception and make the mandate of health insurance coverage. The growth of the market is attributed to the changing perception toward the use of sexual wellness products and increasing investments by market players.

Increasing Awareness about Sexually Transmitted Diseases Fuels Sexual Wellness Market Growth:

STDs have a major impact on sexual and reproductive health worldwide. As per the WHO, more than 1 million sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are acquired every day worldwide. Moreover, ~376 million new infections with chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and trichomoniasis are reported yearly. Condoms and diaphragms provide a certain level of protection from bacterial and viral infections.

Growing awareness through government initiatives and sex education programs to curb the spread of STDs is expected to fuel the growth of the sexual wellness market players in the coming years. Furthermore, increasing research on women's condoms is creating lucrative opportunities for market growth. Women have limited options to adopt to gain protection against HIV, and they need better alternatives such as female condoms rather than being dependent on their partners.

Sexual Wellness Market: Segmental Overview

Based on pharmaceutical product, the sexual wellness market is segmented into capsules, tablets, oral liquids, and sprays. The capsules segment is projected to hold the larger share of the market in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The sexual wellness market, by non-pharmaceutical product is segmented into sex toys, condoms, intrauterine devices, contraceptive implants, and others. The sex toys segment is projected to hold the larger share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. By distribution channel, the sexual wellness market is segmented into retail pharmacies, online distribution, and hospitals pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment is projected to hold the larger share of the market in 2021 market and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

