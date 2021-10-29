New Deputy Warden of Care and Treatment at Lee State Prison

Willether Brown Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Willether Brown to Deputy Warden of Care and Treatment at Lee State Prison (SP) effective May 16, 2021. As Deputy Warden of Care and Treatment, Brown will oversee the supervision of educational programs, health services, library services, counseling programs, recreational services and the mental health services of approximately 497 special mission male offenders.

"Brown brings with her a wealth of knowledge and correctional experience," said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. "We are confident that she will continue to excel and uphold the mission at Lee State Prison."

Brown began her career with the Department in 1994 as a Correctional Officer at Autry SP where she was promoted through the ranks of Correctional Officer II, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Behavioral Health Counselor II, and Behavioral Health Counselor III. In 2018, she was promoted to Behavioral Health Counselor Supervisor at Lee SP, where she currently serves.

Brown holds an Associate in Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from American Intercontinental University. Her departmental training consists of Basic Correctional Officer Training, Sergeants Academy, Initial Correctional Counselor Training, Supervision I, II, and III, and Management I, II, and III.

###

About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 47,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov