New Deputy Warden of Care and Treatment at Burruss Correctional Training Center

Chanel Green Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Chanel Green to Deputy Warden of Care and Treatment at Burruss Correctional Training Center (CTC) effective July 16, 2021. As Deputy Warden of Care and Treatment, Green will oversee the supervision of educational programs, health services, library services, counseling programs, recreational services and the mental health services of approximately 689 male offenders.

"Green has proven to be an invaluable team member since beginning her career with the agency," said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. "We are confident that her correctional knowledge and commitment to the mission will benefit the staff and offenders at Burruss CTC."

Green began her career with the Department in 2015 as a Correctional Officer at Burruss Correctional Training Center. In 2017, she transferred to Metro Reentry Facility as a Behavioral Health Specialist II, and in 2018 she transferred to the Research, Evaluation, Assessment, and Development Unit as a Social Services Program Consultant. Green was promoted to Assistant Superintendent of West Central Integrated Treatment Facility in 2020, where she currently serves.

Green obtained a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Wilberforce University, and a Master in Criminal Justice from Colorado Springs Technical University. Her departmental training consists of Executive Basic Correctional Officer Training, Initial Correctional Counselor Training, and POST Instructor Training.

###

About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 47,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov