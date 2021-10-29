New Deputy Warden of Security at the Special Management Unit

Joseph “Joe” Williams Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Joseph “Joe” Williams to Deputy Warden of Security at the Special Management Unit (SMU) effective May 1, 2021. As Deputy Warden of Security, Williams will be responsible for supervising and managing security staff and 180 special mission offenders at the facility.

"Williams has displayed a remarkable work ethic and commitment during his 17 years with the agency," said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. "We are confident that his correctional knowledge will benefit the staff and offenders at the SMU."

Williams began his career with the Department in 2004 as a Correctional Officer at Calhoun State Prison (SP). During his tenure at Calhoun SP, he was promoted and served as a Tactical (TACT) squad member, Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT) member, and was selected to serve on the COBRA squad. In 2012, he was promoted to Sergeant at Burruss Correctional Training Center and in 2013 he was promoted to Lieutenant. In 2017, Williams was promoted to Chief of Security at Metro Reentry Facility, and in 2018 he was promoted to Unit Manager at Burruss Correctional Training Center, where he currently serves.

Williams departmental training consists of Supervision I, II and III, Management I, II and III, CERT Basic Training, TACT Basic Training, Effective Communication Training, and numerous Correctional Counseling Trainings.

