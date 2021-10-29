New Assistant Superintendent at Charles D. Hudson Transitional Center

Katrina Carter Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Katrina Carter to Assistant Superintendent at the Charles D. Hudson Transitional Center (TC) effective May 16, 2021. As Assistant Superintendent, Carter will be responsible for assisting the Superintendent with daily operations of the facility, overseeing staff and supervising 155 female residents.

"With more than 24 years of service to the department, Carter has proven to be a dedicated leader," said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. "Her leadership and commitment to the mission will prove to be an asset to the staff and residents at Charles D. Hudson TC."

Carter began her career with the Department in 1997 as a Correctional Officer at Macon State Prison (SP), and in 2003, she was promoted to Sergeant. In 2016 she was promoted to Chief of Security at Charles D. Hudson TC, where she currently serves.

Carter’s departmental training consists of Professional Management Program through Columbus State University, Basic Correctional Officer Training, Basic Management Training, Mental Health Training, Effective Communication Training, Sergeant’s Academy, and Lieutenant Academy.

