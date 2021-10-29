Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Geographical Growth Opportunities | Report Overview

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

During the forecast period, the global healthcare cloud computing market is anticipated to expand rapidly, due to rising demand for high information mobility.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world healthcare cloud computing market is segmented into service, cloud type, application, end user, and geography. The service-based market consists of infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and software as a service. Based on cloud deployment model, the market is segmented into public, private, and virtual private cloud.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into the clinical information system and non-clinical information system. Clinical information system is further sub-segmented into computerized physician order entry, electronic medical records, radiology information system, and others.

The non-clinical information system is further segmented into automatic patient billing, revenue cycle management claims management, and others. The healthcare cloud computing market is segmented into healthcare providers and healthcare payers by end users.

Geographically, the report is segmented into four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, North America occupies a major healthcare cloud computing market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to achieve the highest possible growth during the analysis period due to rising awareness, rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure and growing investment in the healthcare technology. Recently, cloud infrastructure provider Amazon Inc. launched AWS (Amazon Web Service) Internet of Things services, which is the biggest public kind of cloud.

Top players profiled in this report are Allscripts Healthcare Solution Inc., athenahealth Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., EMC Corp., GNAX Health, IBM Corp., Iron Mountain Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm Inc., and VMware Inc.

