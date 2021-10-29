Sustainable Packaging Market Demand, Size, Share, Demand & Forecast To 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing awareness regarding environmental concerns and strict government regulations against toxic packaging solutions is driving the demand of the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Sustainable Packaging Market is expected to reach USD 469.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market is due to the growing awareness among consumers regarding environmental issues and strict government rules and regulations regarding the use of toxic packaging materials. Increasing research and development regarding sustainable packaging solutions leads to the technological advancement of the products, which is augmenting the industry's demand.

The Paper and Paper board segment holds a significant share in the market due to its decomposing property. Companies are embracing more eco-friendly and bio-degradable packaging materials that can be recycled, renewed, and reused, which is boosting the sales of the industry. Moreover, consumers have become more aware of environmental issues and are shifting their preferences towards more convenient and affordable packaging like paper or paper boards.

The research report investigates the competitive landscape thoroughly and offers a comprehensive overview of the businesses along with their product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and key statistical data about profit margins and revenue. It also covers rates of production and consumptions, import/export, supply and demand, product developments, technological advancements, gross profit, sales network and distribution channels, and strategic alliances. The key companies analyzed in the report include Amcor Limited, Mondi PLC, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., WestRock Company, BASF SE, Tetra Laval International S.A., Ball Corporation, Sealed Air Condition, and Bemis Company, among others. The analysis of the competitive scenario offers the readers a panoramic view of the market scenario.

The Global Sustainable Packaging market report assesses the growth trends witnessed in the past as well as present case scenarios, along with an analysis of the emerging trends. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the latest projects of the Sustainable Packaging market along with their economic viability. The report offers an exhaustive outlook of the Sustainable Packaging industry based on market segmentation into types, applications, and regions.

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

Metal

Others

Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reusable Packaging

Recyclable Packaging

Degradable Packaging

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

HealthCare

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Others

Regions

The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with a breakdown of the information to offer an exhaustive analysis of the Sustainable Packaging market. The data includes accurate market insights, essential market facts, and key statistical information further validated by the industry experts that help readers get a complete idea of the Sustainable Packaging industry.

Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Sustainable Packaging Market:

The comprehensive global Sustainable Packaging market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.

