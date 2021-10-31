Vegan Cosmetics Market Research Report 2021-26: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Vegan Cosmetics Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Vegan Cosmetics Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” provide the global vegan cosmetics market grew at a CAGR of 7% during 2014-2019 and expects the global vegan cosmetics market to continue moderate growth for the next five years. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by region, product type and distribution channel. Also, the report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Vegan Cosmetics Market Industry Definition and Application:

Vegan cosmetics are plant-based beauty products that are considered cruelty-free as they do not involve any animal-based byproducts or harmful chemical testing on animals. They contain naturally extracted minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, gelatin and collagen. Vegan cosmetics include various products, ranging from eye cosmetics, nail makeup products to facial beauty products, hair styling, and coloring products.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Vegan Cosmetics Market Market Trends and Drivers:

The global vegan cosmetics market is primarily driven by the growing awareness about the negative impact of petroleum-based cosmetic ingredients. Vegan cosmetics help maintain skin nourishment, reduce skin acne, and improve skin health with toxin-free ingredients. Besides this, the implementation of stringent regulations to reduce unethical activities and a ban on cruelty against animals during the manufacturing of beauty products has also escalated the demand for vegan-certified beauty products. The rising number of celebrity endorsements for promoting vegan beauty products, the increasing influence of social media beauty trends and the emergence of e-commerce platforms are some of the other factors encouraging consumers to use vegan cosmetics.

Vegan Cosmetics Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Makeup

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico,Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the Major Vegan Cosmetics Market Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.

Arbonne International LLC (Yves Rocher), Billy Jealousy LLC, Coty Inc. (Cottage Holdco B.V.), Debenhams Retail Ltd. (Celine Jersey Topco Limited), Gabriel Cosmetics Inc., Kosé Corporation, L’Oréal S.A., Lush Retail Ltd., MuLondon Ltd. and Shiseido Company Limited.

