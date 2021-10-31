Automated Fare Collection Market Report 2021-26: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Trends, Forecast

Automated Fare Collection Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automated Fare Collection Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global automated fare collection market reached a value of US$ 6.3 Billion in 2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2026.

An automatic fare collection (AFC)system refers to a contactless software-based ticketing system that is used for collecting fare payments while replacing conventional ticketing solutions with automated ticketing. It is commonly deployed at entry and exit points of public transport units that consist ofautomatic gate machines,recharging terminals, ticket checking machines and ticket vending machines. These machines are commonly compatible with a vast array of payment methods that provide enhanced convenience to the users. Their usage also facilitates improved transaction rate and excellent operational transparency while offering cost- and time-efficiency to the travelers.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by rapid digitization and the widespread adoption of automation across the globe. With the busy and hectic lifestyles led by the working professionals, there has been a rising need for convenient and user-friendly modes of fare collection across public transport terminals. This has impelled the deployment of AFC systems at the entry and exit points of transport terminals in an attempt to minimize the wastage of time waiting in queues and ensure contactless and hassle-free payment solutions. Moreover, the continual developments in the existing public transport infrastructure and the widespread usage of smartphone applications for accessing travel route information and online booking of tickets are creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing integration of advanced technologies with AFC systems is also acting as a major growth-inducing factor. For instance, the growing preference for open road tolling (ORT) and near-field communication (NFC) systems are increasingly being deployed at toll booths to facilitate free-flowing toll collection and minimize traffic congestion. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the rising demand for fare collection systems with low fraud rates and the rapid expansion of smart cities on the global level.

Automated Fare Collection Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Advanced Card Systems Limited (HNA Technology Investments Holdings)

Atos SE

Cubic Corporation

Indra Sistemas SA

Nippon Signal Co. Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Omron Corporation

Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH

Siemens AG

Sony Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Thales Group

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, system type, technology, application and region.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software and Services

Breakup by System Type:

Ticket Vending Machine (TVM)

Ticket Office Machine (TOM)

Fare Gates

IC Cards

Breakup by Technology:

Smart Card

Magnetic Stripe

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Railways and Transportation

Parking

Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

