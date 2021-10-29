Digital Transformation Market: Expeditious Growth Expected In Coming Years

Allied Market Research - Logo

The increasing use of mobile devices & applications across business processes digitization and is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth in penetration of IoT-based products and devices in day to day life, increase in the usage of mobile devices and apps, and rise in dependency of business on IoT based products and solutions drive the digital transformation market growth.

However, factors such as underdeveloped ICT infrastructure in the underdeveloped and developing nations, and high data security threats hinder the growth of the market. In addition, rise in dependence of the retail, BFSI, and automotive sectors on IoT-based products & solutions is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The report segments the digital transformation market based on solutions, services, end users, industry verticals, and region. By solution, the market is divided into cloud computing, big data, mobility, and social media. Based on services, it is categorized into training, maintenance, and consulting.

Based on end users, it is bifurcated into small medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. By industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, telecom, healthcare, utility, retail, automotive, ICT, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major digital transformation market players such as SAP AG, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google, Inc., Dell EMC, Adobe Systems, Hewlett-Packard (HP), CA Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, and Accenture PLC are also provided in this report.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

