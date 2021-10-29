Corrugated Packaging Market Size 2027 | Industry Growth and Demand

Reports And Data

The corrugated packaging industry is witnessing an increasing demand owing to the benefits of corrugated paper which can be recycled.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in the packaging of food and beverage, coupled with increasing application in pharmaceutical packaging solutions, is driving the Corrugated Packaging market.

The global Corrugated Packaging Market is forecast to reach USD 352.47 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Corrugated boxes are thick paper material consisting of a compressed layer of paper pulp. It is extensively used for packaging as its easy-to-open and reseal packaging designs provide benefits to the end-users. Besides, it is environmentally friendly and can be recycled. Retailers and product manufacturers also enjoy great benefits from corrugated packaging.

Rapid urbanization has changed the lifestyle of the people and, in turn, has increased the prevalence of packaging over a broad aspect, thus, augmenting the demand for the market product. The growing awareness among customers for the sustainable packaging material with the reusability of corrugated packaging is fostering the market demand. However, the usage plastics due to its cost-effective, durable, and reusable properties are hampering the market demand.

The COVID-19 impact:

As the COVID-19 crisis grows, manufacturers are quickly changing their practice and purchasing priorities to meet the required demand of a pandemic, which has cut demand for many forest product segments, majorly corrugated boxes market. Over a couple of months, there will be a series of both positive and negative shocks, as manufacturers and their suppliers respond to providers changing needs. With a poor global situation, the export-dependent economies of many regions look vulnerable.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Corrugated Packaging Market on the basis of Type, Wall Construction, Application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Self-Erecting Boxes

Rigid Boxes

Slotted Boxes

Telescope Boxes

Others

Wall Construction Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Single-Wall

Double-Wall

Triple-Wall

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverage

Electronic Goods

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Others

Global Vials Primary Packaging Market: Key Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Research Study:

What is the global production, production value and consumption value?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the market? How are their operating situation?

What are the types and applications of market?

What is the market share value of each type and application?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment?

What is the manufacturing process?

Economic impact on the market and development trends of market.

What will be the market size and the growth rate be in 2028?

What are the key factors driving the market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the market?

