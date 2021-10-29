Projector 1 Has Updated Its Online Calculator
NEW YORK, US, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Projector1, a website specializing in projectors, has updated its online projector calculator this month.
Compared with the previous version, the new online projector calculator of Projector1 has a much simpler UI, which is easy to operate and understand.
Specifically, the new online projector calculator of Projector1 adds many small icons (question marks) at the left side of the input box.
In addition, Projector1 adds many detailed explanations of projector terms at the bottom of the online calculator, which is helpful for some projector beginners. For example, the meaning of throw ratio, screen size, and aspect ratio.
Projector1’s online projector calculator also features a dynamic illustration, which makes obscure projector terms easier.
It has the following 3 main features.
Calculating Projection/Screen Size
1. Selecting Throw Ratio and filling in the Throw Distance.
2. Clicking the Calculate button, then the corresponding Screen Size shows.
Calculating Throw Distance
1. Selecting Throw Ratio and filling in the desired Screen Size.
2. Clicking the Calculate button, then corresponding Throw Distance shows.
Calculating Best Viewing Distance
1. Selecting Throw Ratio and filling in any one of the blanks.
2. Clicking the Calculate button, then the Best Viewing Distance will be given.
Compared with other online projector calculators, Projector1’s online calculator is suitable for the calculation of various projector brands. It is easy to understand and operate. Even projector beginners can quickly know the operation methods and projector terms.
Get more information about the calculator on its official website:
https://www.projector1.com/projectorcalculator/
