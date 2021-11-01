AMOLED Display Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Demand and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “AMOLED Display Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global AMOLED display market reached a value of US$ 48.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) refers to an OLED display technology used in tablets, smartwatches, gaming consoles, televisions, digital cameras, and portable music players. It uses a thin-film transistor (TFT), which is equipped with a storage capacitor for maintaining the line pixel states. Compared to passive matrix organic light-emitting (PMOLED), AMOLED displays have a faster refresh rate and can be easily embedded into displays of any size. Moreover, they consume less power, offer a vivid picture quality and better viewing angle, and render faster motion response than other display technologies.

Market Trends

Rapid digitalization, coupled with the rising penetration for smart devices, is primarily driving the market for AMOLED displays. Furthermore, the improving consumer living standards supported by their growing disposable income levels have increased the per capita expenditures on advanced consumer electronics. Additionally, the changing consumer inclination towards AMOLED displays based on enhanced image quality and high-resolution display is also augmenting the market growth. In the coming years, the rising investments in the upgradation of AMOLED display technology will continue to drive the global market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

AU Optronics Corp

BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Innolux Corporation

Japan Display Inc.

LG Display Co. Ltd. (LG Corporation)

Novaled GmbH (Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.)

Panasonic Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corporation

Universal Display Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of display type, material, application and geography.

Breakup by Display Type:

Transparent

Conventional

Flexible

3D

Others

Breakup by Material:

Polymer

Glass

Others

Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Retail

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

