Eye Health Supplements Market Report 2021-26: Market Share, Size, Growth, Trends, Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global eye health supplements market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Eye Health Supplements Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global eye health supplements market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global eye health supplements market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Eye health supplements assist in preserving the vision and maintaining overall eye health. They also minimize the risk of cataracts, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and other visiondisorders, which may lead to partial or complete blindness. They comprise nutrients like essential fatty acids that are beneficial for proper visual and retinal function. As a result, their demand is escalating across the globe.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/eye-health-supplements-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Significant hours spent on computers, tablets, and smartphones are increasing the risk of developing computer vision syndrome (CVS) and myopia. This, along with the growing geriatric population, is positively influencing the sales of eye health supplements worldwide. Apart from this, the increasing awareness among individuals about the alternatives available for preventing different eye conditions is also fueling the growth of the market. Furthermore, governing agencies of various countries are investing in clinical studies to improve the understanding of nutrients on eye health. This is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to market players.

Breakup by Ingredient Type:

Lutein and Zeaxanthin

Antioxidants

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Coenzyme Q10

Flavonoids

Alpha-Lipoic Acid

Others

Breakup by Indication:

Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Cataract

Dry Eye Syndrome

Inflammation

Others

Breakup by Formulation:

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Alliance Pharma PLC

Amway International (Alticor)

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Eyescience Labs

Kemin Industries Inc.

Novartis AG

NutraChamps

Nutrivein

Pfizer Inc.

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Vitabiotics Ltd.

ZeaVision LLC.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3eeAogo

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Reports

seed treatment market

united states cigarette market

freeze-drying equipment market: https://bit.ly/3ffLuS5

specialty medical chairs market: https://bit.ly/3geB8mN

baby pacifier market: https://bit.ly/3oPKTwh

dashboard camera market: https://bit.ly/3feMG8z

personal mobility devices market: https://bit.ly/2WSrT4e

firefighting foam market: https://bit.ly/3lbDvJg

telecom analytics market: https://bit.ly/3DNuBcl

debt collection software market: https://bit.ly/3iW2GhE

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.