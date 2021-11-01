Project Portfolio Management Market Report 2021-26, Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Project Portfolio Management Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global project portfolio management market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Project portfolio management (PPM) is a management process that helps organize various projects into a single portfolio to meet organizational goals. It enables the project managers and project management organizations (PMO) to predict potential problems, manage budgets and address stakeholders’ concerns through various heuristic models, score visual or mapping techniques, and maximize the company’s investments.
Market Trends
The global PPM market is primarily driven by the growing adoption of cloud-based PPM services, which helps organizations in collaborative planning, scheduling, faster and effective decision-making, as well as remote monitoring of assignments and projects. Apart from this, there has been widespread utilization of the software in the healthcare sector as PPM solutions aid healthcare providers in managing and evaluating a large number of projects by grouping them into strategic portfolios and streamlining their operations for enhanced efficiencies. Furthermore, the increasing need for automation and bring your own device (BYOD), rising trend of digitalization, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of information technology (IT) are some of the other factors expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Broadcom Inc.
Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Changepoint Corporation
Clarizen, Inc.
HP Development Company
Innotas
Keyedn Solutions LLC
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Planisware
Planview Inc.
SAP SE
Workfront Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, solution type, deployment type, organization size, vertical and geography
Breakup by Component:
Software
Services
Breakup by Solution Type:
Information Technology Solutions
New Product Development Solutions
Others
Breakup by Deployment Type:
On-premises
Cloud-based
Breakup by Organization Size:
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Enterprises
Breakup by Vertical:
Energy and Utilities
Government and Defense
IT and Telecom
Banking, Financial and Insurance Services
Manufacturing
Healthcare and Life Science
Consumer Goods and Retail
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
