Smart Factory Market by Technological Analysis | Competitive Landscape and Future Forecast

AMR Logo

The COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown restrictions across the globe have affected industrial activities across the world.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart factory market by field devices is segmented into industrial robotics, articulated robot, control devices and industrial network. Industrial Robotics is further segmented into articulated robot, cylindrical robot, scara robot and cartesian robot. Control Devices is further segmented into sensors, relays & switches and motors & drive. Industrial Network is also sub-segmented into RFID System (Chipless RFID and Chip-Based RFID), Wireless Network (Chipsets, Microprocessor System and Sensors) and Wired Network. Industrial Network is the largest revenue generating segment due to differentiated products for various purposes.

Smart factory technology market is segmented into information technology system, enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution system and industrial control system. Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is the largest revenue generating segment due to the usage of software applications to embody the processes and products, relationships between activities & functions, procedures and information flow.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/362

Smart factory application market is segmented into process industry and discrete industry. Process Industry is further segmented into pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, chemical and oil & gas. Discrete Industry is sub-segmented into automotive & transportation, packaging and mining, minerals & metals. Discrete industry is the largest revenue generating segment due to the rising demand for Smart Factory from automotive industry.

Geographically, smart factory market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. Asia Pacific followed by North America is the largest revenue-generating segment due to its increasing adoption of Smart Factory in the automotive industry.

The key strategies adopted by the companies to expand in the smart factory market are product launches, mergers & acquisitions and agreements & collaborations. These strategies would provide efficient products and yield strongly performing products that support the market regulations and finally, exhibit better customer satisfaction.

The companies profiled in this report are Ubisense Group PLC., System Insights, Inc., Operator System, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Microsoft, Johnson Controls, Inc., Invensys PLC., General Electric Co., CMC Associates, and Apriso Corporation.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/362

The report analyzes various macro environments of the Smart Factory market using porter’s analysis. According to porter’s analysis, the bargaining power of the supplier is high due to high cost of switching. The bargaining power of buyer is low due to the specialized products smart factory market and threat of substitute is low due to unavailability of alternate products.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Related Reports:

1. Smart Building Market

2. Smart Locks Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.