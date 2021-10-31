Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the global tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026.

A tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is an electronic system that is utilized to monitor the air pressure present in a vehicle’s tire while reflecting the reading on the display screen in real-time. They are widely employed to analyze potential risks associated with the changes in the pressure as well temperature of tires while improving overall vehicle safety.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADASs) in numerous vehicles to ensure optimum safety. Since TPMS is an essential component of the ADASs that is utilized to gather precise tire pressure information and display the same in real-time,this is providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, continual technological advancements, such as the integration of energy harvesting with TPMS, in the market is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the rising need for minimizing the incidences of road accidents and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by several key players.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tire-pressure-monitoring-system-market/requestsample

Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ATEQ, Bartec USA LLC, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC (Knorr Brake Holding Corporation), Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Denso Corporation, Hamaton Automotive Technology Co. Ltd. (Hangzhou Hamaton Intelligent Control Holdings Co. Ltd.), Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, Nira Dynamics AB, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd., Sensata Technologies Inc. and WABCO Holdings Inc. (ZF Friedrichshafen AG).

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, technology, vehicle type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

Direct TPMS

Indirect TPMS

Breakup by Technology:

Intelligent TPMS

Conventional TPMS

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3GxIhcB

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

https://sites.google.com/view/automotive-market-reports/automotive-refinish-coatings-market_1

https://sites.google.com/view/automotive-market-reports/automotive-climate-control-market

https://sites.google.com/view/automotive-market-reports/europe-robotic-lawn-mower-market?authuser=4&read_current=1

https://sites.google.com/view/automotive-market-reports/Automotive-Remote-Diagnostics-Market

https://sites.google.com/view/automotive-market-reports/Automotive-Slipper-Clutch-Market?authuser=4

https://sites.google.com/view/automotive-market-reports/Automotive-Thermal-System-Market

https://sites.google.com/view/automotive-market-reports/drones-market

https://sites.google.com/view/automotive-market-reports/automotive-aluminum-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.