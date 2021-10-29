Insurtech Market Overview 2021-2026, Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Insurtech Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Insurtech Market Size :Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, the global insurtech market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020 and expected to grew at a CAGR of around 15% during the next five years.

Insurtech, or insurance technology, refers to the use of technological innovations to garner savings and efficiency in the insurance industry. It is utilized to increase the efficiency in the operations of the insurance company by identifying the risks related to the business operations, market, liquidity, counterparty, and credit. Insurtech also simplifies financial transactions and enhances the functionality of the payment processes. It uses Big Data and artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize the pricing mechanisms and offer insurance-related services.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Insurtech Market Trends:

The global insurtech market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for digitization in the insurance industry. It simplifies the claim process and facilitates insurance companies to improve communication with their clients. Furthermore, the growing banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry and the decline in the insurance premium rates are fueling the market across the globe. Moreover, technological innovations, such as machine learning (ML) and blockchain technology, that aim to improve the efficiency of the existing insurance industry model. These factors are expected to propel the market growth in the coming years. Besides this, with the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), companies are offering health insurance on e-commerce platforms. They offer numerous benefits, including affordable premiums, hospitalization cover, room or ICU rent, ambulance assistance, health assistance and teleconsultation. On account of this, there has been increasing demand for insurtech across the globe.

Global Insurtech Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Clover Health Insurance, Damco Group, DXC Technology Company, Insurance Technology Services, Majesco, Oscar Insurance, Quantemplate, Shift Technology, Trov Inc., Wipro Limited and Zhongan Insurance.

The report has segmented the market on the based on region, type, service and technology.

Breakup by Type:

Auto

Business

Health

Home

Specialty

Travel

Others

Breakup by Service:

Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

Breakup by Technology:

Blockchain

Cloud Computing

IoT

Machine Learning

Robo Advisory

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:(United States, Canada

Asia-Pacific:(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia,Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia,Others)

Latin America;(Brazil,Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

