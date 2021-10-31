Pyrogen Testing Market 2021-26: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast

Pyrogen Testing Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pyrogen Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Pyrogen testing refers to the detection of both endotoxin and non-endotoxin pyrogenic contaminants in aqueous parenteral. It assists in the safety of parenteral pharmaceutical products and medical devices. Pyrogen testing aids in avoiding life-threatening diseases and fatal endotoxic shock induced by pyrogenic substances. Some commonly used methods of pyrogen testing include the Limulus amebocyte lysate (LAL) test, recombinant factor C (rFC) test, rabbit pyrogen test (RPT), etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Pyrogen Testing Market Trends:

The expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are primarily driving the pyrogen testing market. Furthermore, pyrogen testing aids in enhancing the management of infectious diseases by determining the disease severity, recovery, and sequelae, along with being used in the production of novel COVID-19 vaccines. This, in turn, is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the growing prevalence of chronic ailments, including heart diseases, cancer, diabetes, etc., is further augmenting the growth of the market. Moreover, several key players are introducing technologically advanced and cost-effective pyrogen testing techniques that provide a more relevant prediction of pyrogenic activity. In addition to this, the launch of the new therapeutics and extensive R&D activities by manufacturing companies are further anticipated to catalyze the pyrogen testing market in the coming years.

Pyrogen Testing Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Ellab A/S, Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corporation (Fujifilm Holdings Corporation), Lonza Group AG, Merck KGaA, Microcoat Biotechnologie GmbH, Nelson Laboratories LLC (Sotera Health), North American Science Associates Inc., Pacific Biolabs Inc., Sanquin, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Toxikon Corporation and Wuxi Apptec.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Product:

• Instruments

• Kits and Reagents

• Services

Breakup by Test Type:

• In-vitro Tests

• LAL Tests

• Rabbit Tests

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Pharmaceutical and Biologics

• Medical Devices

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Others

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Others

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

