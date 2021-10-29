Micromanipulators Market Growth Analysis Forecast, 2021-2028

Electric micromanipulators segment would continue to generate the highest revenue throughout the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Micromanipulators Market By Type (Hydraulic, Electric, Manual) and By Application (Embryonic stem cell transfer, Intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), Pronuclear zygote injection, Embryo reconstruction, Microsurgical, Biopsy, Industrial Micromanipulation, microelectronics, Flat screens, packaged parts and probing functions, drug discovery) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Electric micromanipulators segment would continue to generate the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the higher accuracy, enhanced precision in movement, better convenience and rising adoption rates of electric micromanipulators across a wide range of applications. However, in terms of volume (units), manual micromanipulator was the leading segment, accounting for about half of the overall market in 2014. Economical cost and high popularity of manual micromanipulators across semiconductors and microelectronics industries were the key factors responsible for the growth of manual micromanipulators market.

Narishige Co. Ltd.

Research Instruments Ltd.

Eppendorf AG

Sutter Instruments

The Micromanipulator Company

Sensapex, Inc.

Luigs and Neumann

Scientifica Ltd.

Siskiyou Corporation.

Key Findings of Micromanipulators Market:

Hydraulic micromanipulator is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Within cell micromanipulators application, ICSI segment is projected to exhibit the fastest growth, both in terms of revenue and volume, during the forecast period.

Within industrial micromanipulation application, semiconductors and microelectronics segment would continue to lead, accounting for more than three-fourth of the overall market revenue in 2020.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market, registering a CAGR of 29.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What is the market value of Micromanipulators Market report in forecast period?

Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q3. What is the market value of Micromanipulators Market in 2020?

Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Micromanipulators Market report?

Q5. Does the Micromanipulators Market company is profiled in the report?

Q6. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Micromanipulators Market?

Q7. Does the Micromanipulators Market report provides Value Chain Analysis?

Q8. What are the key trends in the Micromanipulators Market report?

