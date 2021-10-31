Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Research Report 2021, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast

Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Nuclear medicine equipment is a medical device, which is utilized extensively in the healthcare industry for treating and diagnosing several diseases, such as cancer, and cardiovascular and neurological disorders, by generating anatomical images. These devices are further used for developing drugs and examining various processes of tissue blood flow, cell receptor expression, neurotransmitter activity, abnormal cell and metabolism of the patient.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Trends:

The increasing requirement for personalized medicines in the healthcare sector and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases amongst the geriatric population are primarily driving the nuclear medicine equipment market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of various technologically advanced systems, such as radiotracers and imaging systems and significant investments in research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology are propelling the market growth. Other factors, such as overall improvement in the medical infrastructure and the rising utilization of position emission tomography (PET) and single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) for capturing accurate nuclear medicine imaging, are creating a positive outlook in the market across the globe.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nuclear-medicine-equipment-market/requestsample

Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Biodex Medical Systems Inc. (Mirion Technologies Inc.), Cardinal Health Inc., CMR Naviscan Corporation, DDD-Diagnostic A/S, Digirad Corporation, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mediso Ltd., Neusoft Corporation, Siemens AG, SurgicEye GmbH and Toshiba Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Product:

• Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography

o Standalone

o Hybrid

• Positron Emission Tomography

o Standalone

o Hybrid

• Planar Scintigraphy

Breakup by Application:

• Neurology

• Oncology

• Cardiology

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Imaging Centers

• Academic and Research Institutes

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Others

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Others

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nuclear-medicine-equipment-market

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Other Reports:

https://www.briefingwire.com/pr/power-electronics-market-2021-26-size-share-trends-industry-analysis-and-research-report

https://www.briefingwire.com/pr/pen-needles-market-report-2021-industry-share-trends-analysis-growth-scope-future-scope-2026

https://www.briefingwire.com/pr/load-balancer-market-report-2021-size-share-trends-growth-and-future-scope-2026

https://www.briefingwire.com/pr/dairy-snacks-market-research-report-2021-share-growth-analysis-demand-forecast-2026

https://www.briefingwire.com/pr/electric-hair-brush-market-2021-26-overview-size-share-opportunities-demand-and-research-report

https://www.briefingwire.com/pr/smart-mining-market-report-2021-industry-trends-size-growth-share-price-scope-forecast-2026

http://www.briefingwire.com/pr/kosher-food-market-research-report-2021-overview-size-share-trends-analysis-future-scope-2026

https://www.briefingwire.com/pr/automotive-sunroof-market-report-2021-size-share-trends-growth-forecast-2026

http://www.briefingwire.com/pr/lateral-fitness-equipment-market-2021-overview-share-size-opportunities-demand-forecast-2026

http://www.briefingwire.com/pr/pyrogen-testing-market-2021-overview-size-share-trends-opportunities-forecast-2026

https://briefingwire.com/pr/gas-chromatography-market-2021-industry-growth-size-share-trends-demand-forecast-2026

https://www.briefingwire.com/pr/data-preparation-market-report-2021-trends-growth-analysis-demand-and-forecast-2026

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.