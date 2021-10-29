The U.S. Is One of the key Providers of Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment In the World: Report Fact.MR
Players in the canine separation anxiety therapy market should see attractive prospects as demand for lower-cost solutions grows, Fact.MRROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global canine separation anxiety market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market. The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the canine separation anxiety treatment market. The principal aim of the market study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2021-2031.
As per Fact.MR – market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Sales of canine anxiety separation treatment was valued at US$ 21.4 Mn in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2031).
Canines, like human beings, experience anxiety issues. Dog anxiety can affect all breeds; however, it might differ from one dog to another. Separation anxiety is commonly observed in dogs who are overly attached to their owners, and it is estimated to affect around 14% of dogs, globally.
Canines suffering from anxiety often exhibit undesirable behavior such as improper urinating and defecation, excessive salivation, and destroying furnishing and exit points such as windows and doors. If ignored or left untreated, it can have a long-term impact on the dog’s mental health. Factors such as these will create demand for better treatment options for separation anxiety disorders in dogs. Also, the growing adoption of canines and increasing spend on animal health are anticipated to have a positive impact on market growth.
“A limited number of approved drugs for the treatment of canine separation anxiety and growing prominence of online pharmacies in veterinary care are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for market players,” says a Fact. MR Analyst.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
By drug molecule, clomipramine to hold around 50% value share, globally, primarily owing to its higher effectiveness and well-tolerance in controlling separation anxiety as compared to other drugs.
Based on anxiety type, aggressive anxiety is leading with 60% market share, owing to growing destructive behavior among canines.
Veterinary clinics widely dominate at 36% market share, owing to growing number veterinary practices and significant prevalence of canine anxiety across various region.
By region, North America is expected to dominate the global canine separation anxiety market with a value share of 32% through the forecast period. Europe is the second-largest market with a value share of 21%.
Key Market Segments Covered in Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Industry Research
By Drug Molecule
Alprazolam (XanaX) Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment
Amitriptyline Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment
Buspirone Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment
Clomipramine Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment
Dexmedetomidine Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment
Diazepam (Valium) Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment
Fluoxetine Hydrochloride Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment
Others
By Anxiety Type
Aggressive Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment
Non-Aggressive Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment
By Distribution Channel
Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment through Veterinary Hospitals
Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment through Veterinary Clinics
Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment through Pharmacies & Drug Stores
Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment through Online Pharmacies
Strategy by Market Players
Collaborations and acquisitions were identified as the preferred key growth strategies adopted by leading players in this market. By pursuing these strategies, it helps them expand their geographic footprint and strengthen their existing product portfolio.
An example is the recent acquisition of Bayer Animal Division by Elanco Animal Health, Inc., in August 2020. This acquisition enabled Elanco to expand its current product offerings and strengthen its foothold in the global animal health industry. Also, Elanco’s long-standing focus on veterinarians is combined with Bayer Animal Health’s direct-to-consumer expertise to create new opportunities for growth.
The research study on canine separation anxiety treatment market by Fact.MR incorporates an unbiased assessment of key demand-driving factors and trends, which have shaped the landscape over 2016 – 2020, and includes a detailed assessment of key parameters that are anticipated to exert influence during 2021 – 2031.
Market statistics have been presented based on drug molecule (alprazolam (xanax), amitriptyline, buspirone, clomipramine, dexmedetomidine, diazepam (valium), fluoxetine hydrochloride, and others), anxiety type (aggressive and non-aggressive), and distribution channel (veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, pharmacies & drug stores, and online pharmacies), across seven major regions of the world – North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East.
Key Questions Answered in Report
Which geographic regions will continue to remain most profitable markets for canine separation anxiety treatment market players
Which parameters will bring a change in the demand for canine separation anxiety treatment market during the forecast period?
How will changing trends impact the market?
How will the COVID-19 pandemic impact the market growth?
How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities in developed regions?
What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the canine separation anxiety treatment market to upscale their position in this landscape?
What are the restraints that investors need to be aware of and might tackle while investing in the market?
What are the developmental trends that will impact the market?
How can businesses in the canine separation anxiety treatment market avail the growth opportunities in developed and emerging sectors?
