Keely Harris Just Sold a House in Southlake, Texas, for $50k Over Asking Price

Keely Harris recently sold a house in Southlake, North Texas, for $50,000 over the asking price. The North Texas real estate market is one of the best-performing, even outperforming the national average in various aspects. Keely Harris is an experienced realtor and a Certified Negotiating Expert based in the DFW area.

About Southlake, Texas

Southlake is in northeast Tarrant County, about 25 miles northeast of downtown Fort Worth and 26 miles northwest of downtown Dallas. It is one of the most popular suburbs in the DFW metroplex, thanks to its strategic location and proximity to DFW International Airport, downtown Dallas, downtown Fort Worth, and the Las Colinas and North Dallas business centers.

Southlake also boasts the ninth highest percentage of owner-occupied homes in the area, with single-family homes accounting for at least 94% of the suburb’s residences. About 79% of the houses in Southlake were constructed over the past two decades, and about 3% of the housing units are over 50 years old. Also worthy of note is that about 5% of Southlake residences are less than 10 years old.

One of the major reasons Southlake is a great place to live is its beautiful neighborhoods, including Camden Park, Clariden Ranch, Carillon, Coventry Manor, and The Enclave. The suburb also offers a wide range of community amenities, including The Marq Southlake community recreation center, Timarron Country Club, public library, parks, sporting facilities, shopping, and restaurants.

It is also worth noting that Southlake public schools are among the top-rated DFW metroplex and the State of Texas.

Home Prices in Southlake, Texas

The average house prices have been on a dizzying upward spiral over the past 12 months. The median home price in the country was $374,900 as of the second quarter of 2021. This price translates to a 16.2% increase from 2020.

Analysts attribute the meteoric rise to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors. A fall in mortgage rates in 2020 saw an increase in demand as homebuyers rushed to take advantage. Additionally, the pandemic saw consumers shift spending to housing and more millennials looking to own homes.

The pandemic also saw fewer homeowners putting their properties up for sale, reducing housing supply. In December 2020, the National Association of Realtors reported a record low with only a 1.9-month supply of housing units.

The result of all these is one of the largest seller’s markets in history. As a suburb in North Texas, one of the top ten real estate markets in the country, Southlake experienced an 18.33% increase in home prices over the past 12 months, selling for a median price of $1.1 million.

On average, Southlake homes sell after 25 days on the market compared to 52 days in 2020. Today, it is possible for home sellers to close a sale with even more money to purchase their next home than they could get in 2020. Keely Harris selling a home for $50,000 over the asking price demonstrates that possibility perfectly.

About Keely Harris

Keely Harris is a real estate agent with more than 15 years of experience in the industry. Voted one of “D Magazine’s Best Real Estate Agents in Dallas” for the last eight years, she is passionate about exceeding her client’s expectations in buying or selling a home.

The Certified Negotiating Expert provides first-rate customer service and personalized attention to meet her clients’ goals. Besides Southlake, she also serves Bedford, Argyle, Fort Worth, Keller, Hurst, Roanoke, Euless, and North Richland Hills.

