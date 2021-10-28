Submit Release
AG Slatery Reaches Settlement With Behavioral Health Facility

Lebanon-based Ameri-Kare will pay more than $86,000 to settle TennCare fraud claims

Thursday, October 28, 2021 | 05:16pm

Nashville- Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III has reached a settlement with Ameri-Kare and its CEO, Janie Ganaway. The State alleges the behavioral health facility, based in Lebanon, Tennessee, violated the Tennessee Medicaid False Claims Act.

In the Settlement Agreement, the State alleges Ameri-Kare and Ms. Ganaway:

  • Submitted claims for payment for TennCare members who were not present at the facility the day the services were allegedly provided.
  • Submitted claims for payment for TennCare services performed by a physician who was no longer employed by the facility.
  • Altered records to conceal wrongdoing.

Facilities like Ameri-Kare provide planned programs offered during the day in group settings for seniors and people with disabilities. These programs may include social activities and services to improve or maintain health. Some clients may receive counseling services for mental disabilities.

“It’s troubling that this is not an isolated incident,” said General Slatery. “We are seeing a disturbing trend in fraudulent billing by these types of facilities.  We will monitor this, and those who break the law can expect that we will act just like we did here, at every opportunity.”

Under the terms of the settlement, Ameri-Kare will pay the State $86,595.96.

To read the settlement agreement, click here: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/pr/2021/pr21-41-agreement.pdf

