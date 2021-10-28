Voiceover Demo Reels Going From Analog to Digital: Increase Engagement by Adding Video to Voiceover Demo
Adding video to a vo demo increases engagement, giving listeners a concrete idea of what your voice will sound like in a commercial, TV promo, youtube or video.
Video is what gets people to stop scrolling through their social media feeds. In the increasingly competitive world of voice over, VO artists need a marketing edge to stand out from the crowd.”LAS VEGAS , NEVADA, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adding video to a voiceover demo will increase engagement, and give the listener a concrete idea of what your voice will sound like in a commercial, television promo, youtube pre-roll or explainer video.
— Trey Thomas Murphy, Owner/Senior Producer, Murphy Media Group
Gone are the days of strictly audio scripts selling an item. We are experiencing sensory overload with advertisements, promotions, commercials, social media, youtube ads where there is very little differentiators that make things stand out. The solution that increases engagement today is as simple as adding a video to a voiceover when marketing a voice talent to match your brand.
Professional voice over actor Andrea Hadhazy today announced the introduction of a new video voiceover demo. Demos that are written, produced and visually designed specifically as a video, and not an audio-only demo, are a new way for potential voice over clients and customers to literally ‘see’ how a voice will specifically align with their product’s brand and message. With over 1 million new voiceover talents entering the industry since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, professional voice over actors need a new way to market their voices. Video demos can open up a new world of possibilities.
“Video is what gets people to stop scrolling through their social media feeds. In the increasingly competitive world of voice over, VO artists need a marketing edge to stand out from the crowd. We created the video VO demo to give talented voice actors like Andrea Hadhazy the opportunity to do just that.”” says Trey Thomas Murphy, Owner/Senior Producer,Murphy Media Group.
“...I am honored that Andrea was one of our first clients. She gets our vision and it shows in her demo.”
The Benefits of Video Voiceover Demos include:
- Increased Engagement
- Written, Designed, and Produced specifically for Visual Media
- Sample a Voiceover Talent using more of the senses utilizing both sight and sound
Andrea’s video demo specifically represents potential television commercials, tv promos, and youtube pre-rolls of Andrea’s actual favorite brands. The copy was custom written with her voice, acting skills, and strengths in mind. As in all advertising, the best match of brands and voice are a voiceover talent who can convey just how much she loves the brand and wants you to love that brand too. Video demos are a way to visually show that, adding another layer of connection as true visual advertisements, TV promos, explainer videos, and pre-roll streaming ads convey.
For more information regarding Professional Voiceover Talent Andrea Hadhazy, please visit www.AndreaHadhazy.com or email her at Andrea@AndreaHadhazy.com
Video Voiceover Demos are now available through Murphy Media Group. If you are a voice over talent and want information on having a custom video demo produced email Trey Thomas Murphy at gomurphymedia@gmail.com.
Andrea Hadhazy
Andrea Hadhazy LTD
+1 702-343-7731
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Andrea Hadhazy Video Commercial Voiceover Demo