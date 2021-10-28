Cloud Gaming Market Seeking New Highs- Current trends and growth drivers

Cloud Gaming Market

One of the biggest restrains that market players face is the multiplayer cloud gaming server allocation issues of online cloud-based gaming.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in number of internet users, rise in number of gamers, and surge in immersive and competitive gaming on mobile devices are major factors that is expected to drive the growth of the cloud gaming market during the forecast period. However, multiplayer cloud gaming server allocation issues can hamper the growth of market. Contrarily, rise in popularity of cloud gaming in multiplayer scenarios and improved cross platform gaming experience are the opportunistic factors for the global market, which would anticipate high revenue growth in the coming 10 years.

Major players analyzed include Amazon.com, Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Ubitus Inc., Vortex Engineering Pvt Ltd., Sony Corporation, and Tencent Holdings, Ltd.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

• With the COVID-19 lockdown, the online gaming market in India has witnessed increase in user engagement. According to a report, the online gaming market segment is anticipated to register $1.1 billion by 2021. India comes among the top 5 mobile gaming markets in the world.

• Multiplayer games such as Ludo, Carrom, and Royal Battle have witnessed spike in users since the lockdown began, where people prefer to play with their family and friends through mobile platforms. For instance, Paytm First Games, a mobile based online gaming platform, reported a 200% jump in its user base in the last one month with 75,000 new members.

• AS the COVID-19 pandemic has forced billions of people across the globe to spend more time at home, owing to this the entertainment business has sprung into action to capture their attention, with live-streams of gaming, opera performances, and virtual museum tours.

