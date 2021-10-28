Board Suspends License of Johnson City Based Contractor

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee Board for Licensing Contractors announce the immediate suspension of the contractor’s license for contractor Leighton Joe Wood, d/b/a Wood Construction and Remodeling which has operated in the past at 3 Limited Centre St., in Johnson City, Tennessee.

The Board and Wood Construction entered an agreed order of summary suspension following several complaints filed with the Board and the Attorney General’s Office from consumers across both East and Middle Tennessee. Consumers complained about Wood Constructions shoddy workmanship and taking money without finishing projects, among other complaints. The nature and seriousness of the allegations required the Department to take swift action to protect consumers.

“These actions are directed at helping protect consumers from a licensee who has repeatedly frustrated consumers with his lack of professionalism,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner Alex Martin. “Tennesseans should know that the Department works to protect them from those bad actors who do not follow the ‘Golden Rule.’ I urge consumers who have had unsatisfactory experiences with Joe Wood to file complaints with our team today.”

Said Board Executive Director Carolyn Lazenby: “The majority of Tennessee’s licensed contractors provide quality workmanship and good customer service. However, there may be those few who may take unscrupulous actions that might harm consumers. Consumers can file complaints about licensed contractors with the Board so that disciplinary action might be taken.”

What can consumers do to protect themselves before entering into a contract? Remember: · Hire only licensed contractors. Check here and ask if the licensed contractor will be performing the work with their employees or if the work is subcontracted out. Get the contract in writing.

Ask who will be performing the work (often the contractor is a “salesman” and may subcontract the work to inexperienced individuals misclassified as a subcontractor paid in cash, for the contractor to avoid paying taxes.

If a contractor takes your money without performing the work, this may be considered a felony theft violation. You should contact your local law enforcement officials to file a complaint.

Never pay cash. Never pay the total amount before the work is complete or turn over your insurance check directly to a contractor. Instead, consider paying with credit cards with special protection). State law prohibits requiring more than 1/3 down payment.

