Automation Testing Market Statistics 2021: Hyper Growth Recorded in the Future, Claims Report

Automation Testing Market

Automation tests play important role in software development that is a sort of programming testing procedure and come in handy where process can be automated,

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in investments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), coupled with rapid deployment of AI-powered solutions among various companies act as the major drivers for the growth of the global automation testing market. Moreover, rise in demand for AI and machine learning in quality assurance and testing among enterprises is another factor expected to drive growth of the market in the coming years.

However, automation testing cannot replace all manual testing solutions, which hampers the adoption rate of automation testing solutions. Furthermore, continuous development in the IT sector with help of automation technologies is an opportunistic factor of the global automation testing market.

Major players analyzed include Afour Technologies, Astegic Inc., Capgemini SE, CA Technologies, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus, Mobisoft Infotech LLC, Smart Bear Software, Inc., and Tricentis

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

• Businesses that invested in digital transformation initiatives in the past have proved to be more resilient than companies that have been reluctant in technology adoption.

• Project-oriented services, such as custom application development, consulting, and systems integration are expected to reduce sharply in the short-term with COVID-19 outbreak.

