Wolf Administration Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for Indiana County’s Newly Built and Only Domestic Violence Shelter

Indiana, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello today joined Alice Paul House staff, legislators, county commissioners, and local officials at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly constructed Alice Paul House – the county’s only domestic violence shelter.

“Today’s ribbon cutting celebration perfectly exemplifies how critical DCED’s strategic investments into community development are,” said Deputy Secretary Vilello. “Alice Paul House is a crucial resource for Indiana County and must remain a safe, reliable space for its staff and individuals seeking safety and assistance – and we are thrilled to be able to help in supporting the shelter’s mission and invaluable work in the region.”

The Alice Paul House needed to be replaced with a new facility due to the existing building’s deteriorating physical condition, including the need for major roof repairs to resolve collapsed areas of ceiling affecting the kitchen, children’s playroom, and common living areas of the shelter space. Under those conditions, the former building could not provide a safe and reliable space for victims, staff, and visitors.

In partnership with the Indiana County Commissioners, the shelter built a brand new 16,000-square-foot facility with supportive services and administrative offices. The new building increases Alice Paul House’s facilities from 5,000 square feet to 16,000 square feet, allowing it to accommodate and serve more people.

The shelter officially relocated in October 2020, moving into its new building while still under construction thanks to a large furniture donation.

The project received $1.75 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funding, $1.18 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), and $450,000 in Neighborhood Assistance Program tax credits for contributions made by corporate partner UPMC Healthcare.

Audia Boyles, Alice Paul House Executive Director, relayed how important it is to provide a safe, confidential site for emergency shelter and trauma-informed empowerment and advocacy to survivors as they navigate their journey to health, happiness and independence.

“The support of Governor Wolf, DCED, the Indiana County Commissioners, the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development, as well as our community supporters, provide Alice Paul House with a sturdy foundation for the next 40 years of providing the support victims need to survive,” said Boyles.

Alice Paul House has a mission to promote awareness of domestic violence, sexual assault, and victimization in the community through primary prevention and education programs, to assist and empower all victims in crime, and to provide safety to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

