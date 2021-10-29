EU-100X Elevator Air Purification System Safeguards Passengers In Elevators

One-of-a-kind Purification System Protects Riders When Using Elevators During COVID Pandemic

The EU-100X elevator Air Purification System protects passengers from all airborne contaminants, including particles, TVOCs, smoke and particularly pathogens.” — Frank Stamatatos, President, SecureAire

SecureAire Technologies LLC announces the release of its EU-100X Elevator Air Purification System that utilizes Active Particle Control technology (APC), the most advanced and optimized electronically enhanced air purification system available.

“We’ve become very conscious of personal distance and being close to people we don’t know during the pandemic,” said Frank Stamatatos, President, SecureAire. “This discomfort increases in the close quarters of an elevator, and the design of the EU-100X elevator Air Purification System protects passengers from all airborne contaminants, including particles, TVOCs, smoke and particularly pathogens.”

SecureAire’s APC technology uses patented energy-field technology to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of its proprietary filtration media. It provides pathogen destruction and inactivation benefits through its INACTIVATE™ Technology.

Active Particle Control technology controls the movement of particles in a space. It combines electrostatic and electrodynamic fields to make airflow the dominant transport mechanism for airborne particles.

Inside the EU-100X are a fan, a replaceable SecureAire cartridge and a variable-speed airflow controller. This is a complete system that can deliver up to 600 CFM of particle-free air. The EU-100X is effective because it optimizes three components needed for air purification.

• Particle Coagulation: To overcome the natural forces that hold all airborne contaminants in a space, SecureAire safely creates larger particles, allowing normal airflows to become the dominant transport mechanism for all contaminants to be returned to the cartridge for capture.

• Optimized Air Change Rate: This brings particles back to the filter for removal or sends them to a dedicated exhaust for enhanced ventilation.

• High-Efficiency Filtration: Using highly efficient filtration systems helps remove particles while maintaining a safe, healthy and clean elevator environment.

SecureAire has dedicated its research and effort to produce the safest particle control technology in the HVACR industry,” said Stamatatos. “The EU-X100 is proof of this commitment and technology that is making an impact for consumers.”

SecureAire was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dunedin, Florida. The company is the industry leader in Active Particle Control Technologies. Based upon technologies developed and employed by semiconductor cleanrooms and critical environments, SecureAire has advanced and further developed a number of highly sophisticated air purification technologies that makes “normal air-flow the dominant transport mechanism for airborne pathogens and particles.”