Digital Lifestyle Coaching Company AlbumHealth Chooses Diet ID to Power its Nutrition Program

Album Health Partners with Diet ID

DETROIT, MI, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AlbumHealth, a leader in health activation coaching, is integrating with Diet ID, the fastest validated dietary assessment and behavior change platform, to bring an innovative, powerful nutrition solution to its digital lifestyle coaching platform.

Health coaching is a rapidly growing market, slated to hit $8.87 Billion in value by 2025. Its evolution is tightly focused on virtual solutions, enabling the delivery of personalized care anytime, anywhere. AlbumHealth’s unique model of “coaching-first care” offers a unique set of tools to deliver white-glove services at scale to help people optimize their wellbeing.

A critical component of wellbeing is healthy eating. To date, health coaches have been limited in their ability to deliver comprehensive, evidence-based nutrition advice alongside behavioral guidance that falls within their scope of practice. Integrative wellness models that contextualize and personalize recommendations will improve impact, but personalizing nutrition has been especially difficult, until now. This partnership will empower AlbumHealth's expert coaches to finally tackle dietary issues and deliver comprehensive, personalized care to tens of thousands of clients nation-wide.

Diet ID’s digital dietary assessment, goal setting, and daily actions modules will be embedded in the AlbumHealth experience and available to AlbumHealth clients beginning in January 2022.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with AlbumHealth in their quest to deliver truly comprehensive health activation coaching that includes both behavioral health and nutrition, powered by Diet ID. We know lifestyle improvement and health activation cannot be done in functional silos, so this partnership is an incredible opportunity to deliver whole-person care,” said Dr. David Katz, Founder and CEO of Diet ID.

“Our partnership with Diet ID enables AlbumHealth to deliver best-in-class nutritional health and behavior change strategies directly to clients. Nutritional health is a cornerstone of whole-person health and we are excited to strengthen our health activation system, coaches with clients with Diet ID,” said Aaron Quinn, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of AlbumHealth.