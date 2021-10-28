Patrick Maddren Scholarship 2021 Recipient Alexis Freeman

Founded by a South Florida entrepreneur and philanthropist, the Patrick Maddren Scholarship announces its 2021 recipients

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patrick Maddren and his scholarship committee proudly announced the two recipients of its 2021 award. One of the winners of this academic scholarship is Alexis Freeman. Ms. Freeman excelled in her academics and extracurricular activities throughout her high school career, acting in several leadership positions including serving as the Associated Student Body (ASB) President. “In Alexis’ video essay, her personality really shone through,” scholarship Founder Patrick Maddren stated. As she embarks upon her collegiate career at Hawaii Pacific University, Alexis is looking forward to further developing her leadership skills and explore entrepreneurial opportunities. Patrick Maddren went on to detail Alexis’ leadership as discussed in her video essay submission for the Patrick Maddren Scholarship stating, “Alexis shared real life examples of times she stepped up to lead her peers, but what I also took note of was her ability to multitask and balance numerous responsibilities at one time. I believe that’s one of the most underrated skills of a successful leader and entrepreneur.”Alexis is excited about her future adventures in Hospitality. However, she also has several hobbies that she enjoys in her free time. “I love the ocean, surfing, hiking, and photography, so I cannot wait to explore the island of Hawaii.” Alexis picked one of the best places to study hospitality, Hawaii Pacific University. Also known as HPU, this beautiful university is a private college in downtown Honolulu that boasts a stunning campus on a breathtaking island. Beyond the aesthetics, HPU’s faculty of staff and professors are among the top in their fields in both academics and applied industry knowledge.As Ms. Freeman continues her education, she plans on starting an event planning business. The Patrick Maddren Scholarship committee was thoroughly impressed by her business acuity and plans. “Ms. Freeman has such a bubbly and upbeat personality. I feel very confident that an education and career in the Hospitality industry, and an event planning business is perfect for her. I’m proud to support her endeavors through the Patrick Maddren Scholarship and to congratulate her as one of our inaugural recipients,’ Patrick Maddren concluded.The Patrick Maddren Scholarship is an academic award that selects two recipients annually. Each student receives $1,000 to subsidize their collegiate academic expenses. The Patrick Maddren Scholarship requires a video essay submission with the student’s application. Alexis’ winning essay is available on the official Patrick Maddren Scholarship website . Additional information on the Patrick Maddren Scholarship, the award’s eligibility requirements, online applications are available on the official Patrick Maddren Scholarship website.