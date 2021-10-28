North Dakota Provides College-bound Students Financial Resources for Education Beyond High School

As college-bound seniors navigate their last year of high school, one of the things on their to-do list is probably ‘apply for scholarships.’ North Dakota has done a great job providing scholarship opportunities to help students attain an affordable degree in North Dakota colleges and universities, and the North Dakota University System website lists all of these programs. There are many scholarships, grants, reciprocity, and student exchange programs available.

The North Dakota Academic Scholarship and ND Career and Technical Education (CTE) Scholarship may be the programs most students and parents are familiar with. These are $6,000 merit-based scholarships that students can qualify for by having a 3.0 grade average, meeting testing requirements and meeting additional course requirements above and beyond what is required for graduation.

“It is a short list of requirements, but they are not easy scholarships to get,” said Jim Upgren, Assistant Director, Office of School Approval and Opportunity. “They are something all students can work towards and demonstrate proficiency. It is a good opportunity for students.”

Upgren noted that the scholarship requirements are changing, as they will align with the Choice Ready initiative. The Class of 2025 (current freshmen) will need to follow the new requirements.

Another change was made during the last legislative session that recognizes not all seniors want to go to a two or four-year institution. It supports the reality that sixty percent of new jobs require more than a high school diploma but less than a four-year degree.

“Students can now use the scholarship to attend a career and trades school,” explained Upgren. “Not only are we helping more kids, but it is important to promote the fact that those trade schools are valuable, too.”

Currently twenty-two to twenty-four percent of graduates qualify for this scholarship. High school seniors, if they meet requirements, can start applying in January of 2022. The application deadline is June 3, 2022.

The ND Indian Scholarship offers enrolled members of federally recognized Indian tribes up to $2,000 annually, $12,000 total.

“Funding is based on the number of applicants we receive,” said Alexandria Bauer, Financial Aid Assistant, NDUS. “Students can be an undergraduate or graduate student, in med school, law school or pharmacy.”

Bauer stressed that filling out the FAFSA before applying (for the ND Indian Scholarship) speeds up the application process. It is important to submit the application before the priority deadline date of July 15, 2022, and the online application for 2022-2023 becomes available in April, so applicants have three months to fill it out.

The North Dakota Scholars Program is a merit-based full-tuition scholarship that students may use at North Dakota’s public, tribal or private institutions, provided the colleges have programs of study at least two years in length.

High school students who score at or above the ninety-fifth percentile among those who took the ACT or SAT prior to July 1st in the calendar year preceding the individual’s enrollment in college will be considered for the award. It is important to note that funding is not guaranteed, and it is based on tuition and the amount funded by the past session of the North Dakota Legislature.

There are more opportunities listed here, so be sure and do your homework when searching for financial aid sources.

For more information on the Academic, CTE or North Dakota Scholarships, contact Jim Upgren at 701.328.2260 or email at . For information on the ND Indian Scholarship, ND Scholars Program or other opportunities listed, please email NDUS at ndfinaid@ndus.edu or call 701.328.2964.