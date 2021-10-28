Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance participating in resource centers to assist consumers with insurance needs after tornado and severe weather

Consumer insurance specialists from the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) will be at Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARC) in Madison and St. Francois Counties next week to provide assistance to residents affected by recent tornadoes.

Consumer insurance specialists will be able to provide consumers with assistance understanding their insurance policies and the process of filing a claim, as well as company contact information.

A MARC will be held in Madison County at Calvary Church, 1725 East Highway 72, Fredericktown, MO, on Monday, November 1, from noon to 8 p.m.

A MARC will be held in St. Francois County at the Farmington Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Dr., Farmington, MO, on Tuesday, November 2, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. “If you have questions regarding what your policy covers, we are here to assist," said Chlora Lindley-Myers, director of the department. "We have trained technical experts standing by who can help review policies and assist with claims if needed."

The department also offers this Post-Disaster Claims Guide to help answer consumer’s immediate questions.

Policyholders who have questions or concerns about their insurance coverage may also contact the department's Insurance Consumer Hotline at 800-726-7390 or visit insurance.mo.gov.