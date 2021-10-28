Security Inspection Market Size, Share, Analysis, Future Trends, Applications, Services Forecast To 2027

Reports And Data

Security inspection market is expected to reach a market size of USD 11.23 billion in 2027 and register a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global security inspection market is expected to reach a market size of USD 11.23 Billion by 2027 and register a high CAGR during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Security inspection market revenue growth is driven steadily by high demand for security checks of bags, vehicles, persons, and other articles at airports and railways. Security checks are necessary at secured areas to prohibit smuggling or movement of illegal substances and items.

Technological advancements and development of advanced x-rays, electromagnetic detectors, explosive trace detectors, and others are contributing to growth of the global market. Various countries have increased spending on security equipment and enhancing their security inspection across different verticals, which are primary factors driving growth for the market. Increasing security measures and systems is expected to continue to contribute to growth of the market.

Players in the market are investing in research and development to develop security inspection systems such as Nuclear Quadrapole Resonance (NQR). This technology is designed to detect explosives hidden under layers of clothes and footwear and is deployed in airports, with high deployment in countries in Europe and North America.

Top Key Players:

Key participants include Nuctech Company Limited, Leidos, Rohde & Schwarz, Smiths Group plc, Unival Group GmBH, Rapiscan Systems, Analogic Corporation, Brucker, Astrophysics Inc., and Braun & Co. Limited.

Get Free sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3755

Further key findings in the report

Checkpoint screening system through machine learning is expected to witness high growth in revenue terms. Body scans technologies are progressing towards becoming walk-through instead of stop-and-scan.

Aviation segment among the application segments maintained its dominance in terms of revenue share in 2019. Security inspection enable authorities at airports to reduce threats to passenger, personnel, and aircraft. Use of x-rays and infrared to detect contraband and illegal items passing through airports is relatively high.

Personal screening systems account for the largest share in product segment in 2019. The rise in insider threats and related efforts to screen personnel at point of hire drives the demand for personal screening system, especially in international airports.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in the security inspection market in 2019. Increased investment in defense and security is a primary factor fueling growth of the market. Market growth is driven by high demand for such services in the U.S. For instance, the U.S. Department of homeland security proposed USD 7.79 billion budget for transportation security administration in 2020.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3755

Reports and Data has segmented the global security inspection market on the basis of product, type, services, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Checkpoint screening systems

Personnel screening systems

Liquid and radioactive substance monitors

Vehicle inspection systems

Cargo and baggage inspection systems

Explosives & drugs trace detection systems

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Portable

Fixed

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Maintenance and repair services

Security consulting services

Security training services

Installation and integration services

Support services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Border security

Aviation

Critical infrastructure protection

Correctional facilities and law enforcement

Commercial security

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3755

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Security Inspection Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Security Inspection Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Surge in demand for full-body x-ray screening systems across important facilities

4.2.2.2. Increasing adoption of vehicle inspection system across border checkpoints

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Prevalence of legacy security inspection system

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence...

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/security-inspection-market

About us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact us:

+1-212-710-1370

Reports and data

sales@reportsanddata.com

Read More:

Smart Airport Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/smart-airport-market

Electro-Optical Targeting System Market@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/electro-optical-targeting-system-market

Hypersonic Weapons Market@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hypersonic-weapons-market

