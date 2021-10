More about Gov. Kemp: MBS Equipment Company To Unveil New East Coast Headquarters in Georgia

Atlanta, GA– Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced MBS Equipment Company (MBSE) is opening its new east coast headquarters in Georgia. MBSE is the largest studio-based equipment company in the world for film, television, and events. The headquarters, based in Fayette County at Trilith Studios, will span 100,000 square feet, making it the company’s largest global hub.

"We are proud Georgia's business environment continues to attract quality companies like MBSE and gives them the tools necessary to invest, create jobs, and produce world-class entertainment," said Governor Brian P. Kemp. "From a steady workforce pipeline to a diverse array of industry assets, MBSE has everything productions need to make great television shows and films right here in Georgia, and we look forward to their continued growth in the Peach State."

Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp toured the new MBSE location this past April for a first-hand look at the developing headquarters in Fayetteville.

MBSE ventured into Georgia in 2014 as one of the founding production support companies in the media park at Trilith Studios (then Pinewood Atlanta Studios). Loading out Ant-Man, the first production at the studios, with a five-person team from a gravel pad, its Atlanta operation quickly expanded to its current 45,000-square-foot building. The new purpose-built space will be used to service its growing clientele, including productions at over 75 Atlanta-area stages, a satellite facility in Savannah, and additional stateside location work. It will house an office for its nearly 100 team members, 75 who are full-time staff, as well as a creative work space for working crew members. The office space will allow members to collaborate and connect while also having access to MBSi (MBSE Innovations) team members on lighting solutions for upcoming projects that have unique technical requirements. While MBSE maintains the largest share of TV and rental inventory in the world, the company plans to house a majority of this supply at Trilith due to the volume of work there and in the state of Georgia as a whole.

"We supported the first production at Trilith Studios in 2014, and since then, we’ve proudly helped Georgia grow into one of the top production centers in the world," said Michael Newport, Executive Vice President of The MBS Group, the parent company of MBSE. "Our history with Trilith combined with Georgia’s smart tax incentive and impressive workforce makes Trilith Studios the natural place to locate our East Coast headquarters."

"MBSE is the lion in our ecosystem of 40+ companies at Trilith," said Frank Patterson, President and CEO of Trilith Studios. "Their size and strength comes from having a rich supply of the best tools in the industry for filmmakers to make their vision a reality, and their world-class services enable us to support any production of any scale."

The Georgia Film Office, a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, has worked closely with MBSE and Trilith as they located and expanded in Georgia. MBSE has hired and trained 95% of its team locally, serving a key role in the growth of Georgia’s entertainment industry by bringing business to the state and by sourcing and nurturing its talent. MBSE also regularly supports up-and-coming creatives in the State with production equipment and services, while training and hiring students from the Georgia Film Academy (GFA).

"We’re thrilled to see MBSE grow in the State of Georgia, where the entertainment industry continues to be a significant boon to the state’s economy," said Pat Wilson, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development. "MBSE’s expansion shows how important Georgia’s talent and rich landscape is to the film and TV business and signals important growth to come in jobs and revenue for our state."

About MBSE The MBS Equipment Company is a division of The MBS Group, the world’s premier studio consulting and production services company. The MBS Group supports more than 360 sound stages and services over 400 film and television productions each year from its network of 65+ locations worldwide. With extensive international reach, the company provides comprehensive, end-to-end solutions, ranging from studio management, global production planning, and production facilities consulting to studio design, development, and constructions, as well as the industry’s largest and most technologically advanced inventory of lighting and grip equipment. The company is based in Los Angeles, California with studio-based operations throughout North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

About Trilith Studios Trilith Studios is one of the largest purpose-built movie studios in North America with an emphasis on world-class facilities, state-of-the-art technology and premium content. It is home to blockbuster films and independent shows like Avengers: Endgame, Zombieland: Double Tap, WandaVision, The Suicide Squad, Black Adam and Moon and Me. Set across 700 acres, Trilith Studios has more than one million square feet of production facilities, including a first-of-its-kind virtual LED stage that offers the highest quality production values in the industry, 24 premium sound stages, construction workshops, costume shops, virtual production technologies, and an extensive 400-acre backlot.

Trilith Studios is a one-stop-shop for producers with more than 40 production vendors onsite, including Technicolor, MBS Equipment Company, SGPS/ShowRig, Herc Rentals, SmartPost and The Third Floor. The studio recently added 75,000 square feet of stages equipped for virtual production technologies and will soon add a Creative Office Centre to house content and technology companies.

As part of its ongoing dedication toward advancing content, the studio currently invests in two content companies - Believe Entertainment Group, and Sutikki. For more information, visit: www.trilithstudios.com.