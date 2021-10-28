Digital Twins to play a key role in COP26 and the built environment through international and national programs

Digital Twins are top of the agenda at this years COP26 meeting This years COP26 conference is being held in Glasgow, Scotland Cityzenith CEO & Founder Michael Jansen

Experts and industry leaders want Digital Twin technology to be top of the agenda for this year's pivotal COP26 event in the UK from Oct 31st until Nov 12th

The use of Digital Twins to track, manage and reduce emissions within the built environment is unparalleled” — Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen