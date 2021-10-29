Tourism Innovation Summit 2021: Restart the new ways of Travel
TIS-Tourism Innovation Summit returns to Spain from November 10-12 to highlight the role of tourism as a lever of economic wealth and employment worldwide.BARCELONA, ESPAñA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first edition of TIS in November 2020 brought together more than 1,200 industry representatives and leaders from 16 countries in person in Seville, along with the virtual attendance of more than 3,800 people from 56 countries. The current number of registrations for TIS2021 exceeds 4,000 people registered, expecting to welcome around 6,000 participants from 60 countries. The second edition of TIS - Tourism Innovation Summit 2021 was presented this week in Seville the new features of its second edition, which returns to FIBES in Seville (Spain) from November 10 to 12.
TIS2021 will have special presence of regions from Asia, United States, Canada and the Middle East, to discuss the major keys to the industry's recovery and to present their success stories in the renovation of their tourism management. This international presence at TIS2021 will generate 20 million euros in Seville through professional tourism expends.
According to the latest edition of the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer, between January and July 2021 an estimated 54 million tourists crossed international borders in 2021, down 67% from the same period in 2019, but the best results since April 2020. It is worth comparing this figure with the estimated 34 million international arrivals recorded in July 2020, although it is still well below the 164 million recorded in 2019. Despite the declines due to the impact of COVID-19, the total contribution of the tourism sector to global gross domestic product or GDP amounted to nearly US$4.7 trillion, contributing €1.06 trillion in Europe. TIS2021 is the international forum where global industry leaders will discuss what actions and strategies to take to regain 2019 levels of tourism activity, reshaping the industry to be more sustainable with technology as main asset.
TIS2021 agenda: more than 400 speakers from over the world sharing knowledge. Innovation and 2030 Agenda
Aligned with the claim, “Restart, the news ways of travel”, TIS2021 will address 5 strategic axes: reactivation, recovery of traveller confidence, digitization, sustainability and inclusive tourism, which summarize the challenges that international tourism industry is facing. To cope with this, TIS2021 will gather key companies and top leaders to rethink tourism models and define new ways of traveling. Among key speakers, there will be presence of CEOs from companies like Ryanair, Vueling, AIR Europa, LATAM Airlines, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Iberostar, Accor, Tui, FTI Group, Costa Crociere, The Royal Caribbean Group and Lastminute.com.
In addition, TIS2021 will be supported by representatives from associations such as the WTTC, UNWTO, Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), Global Sustainable Tourism Council, the European Travel Commission, the Sustainable Travel International, institutions such as the European Commission and the United Nations, as well as experts from leading tourism companies such as GetYourGuide, City Sightseeing Worldwide, Expedia, TUI, and Tiqets.
TIS2021 agenda will include 400 leading speakers organized in 8 vertical forums and 150 conferences along the 3 days. Wednesday's agenda will be marked by the presence of CEOs and presidents of companies together with ministers of European and Spanish public administration. On Thursday TIS2021 will celebrate the Tourism Innovation Awards 2021 and on Friday there will be the agenda of international cities and the Touristech Startup Fest.
In a year where travel and mobility have been suspended because of Covid-19, the tourism industry is being prepared to start its activity again adapted to a new normal. In this context, TIS2021 will present new trends related to emerging technologies such as the Internet of Behavior, cloud, cybersecurity, big data, robotics, smart business models, or hyperautomatization, among others that are transforming competitiveness on travel. The event will also showcase disruptive solutions such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, or predictive analytics.
In addition, more than 150 exhibitors will present their solutions to the leaders of the tourism sector, to become their partners and develop technological solutions to boost touristic offer in a sustainable way, helping companies to achieve their sustainable goals aligned with the 2030 Agenda.
****
About TIS - Tourism Innovation Summit: TIS - Tourism Innovation Summit is the leading event focused on bringing the latest technology, innovation and sustainability solutions for the tourism sector. A world-class conference with more than 400 global leaders take place at the Tourism Innovation Global Summit. This summit is committed to share insights and success stories on strategies that destinations and travel companies are implementing.
Press Contact: press@tisglobalsummit.com
Paloma Pastor, Juliana Lorenzo y Virginia Manrique
Paula Amer
Nebext
press@tisglobalsummit.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
TIS2021 - Tourism Innovation Summit Highlights