YADA CORPORATION OUT DEVELOPED FACEBOOK IN INTERACTIVE APPLICATIONS PROGRAMMING FOR PERSONAL AND SMALL BUSINESS NEEDS.
YADA'S SEARCH ENGINE OUT DEVELOPED AND SACK GOOGLE SEARCH ENGINE WITH FEATURES, FUNCTIONS, AND FORMATES OF INNOVATIONS.DALY CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yada Corporation Out Developed Facebook In Interactive Applications Programming For Your Personal And Small Business Needs. The Development Was Applications, Search Engine, E-Mails, And Operational System 2 [OS2]. On Social Media Network That Touches Farfarout To 100 Countries, 100 Languages, And 100 Interactive Applications.
YADA SEARCH ENGINE VIDEO: https://youtu.be/6EG05F1G_aU
Yada's Search Engine Out Developed And Sack Google Search Engine With Features, Functions, And Formats Of Innovations.
NOV 1st, 2021, Silicon Valley: On August 20th, 2021, at 10:00am PST the YADA CORPORATION reached an epiphany by reaching farther than any other company in the history of technological development! Going to 100 countries, 100 languages, and 100 interactive applications on one platform.
On Oct 13th, 2021, at 3:59pm EST. YADA CORPORATION filed proof of evidence with the U.S. Patent Office claim #63255202 that its social media network out developed Facebook and Google at the same time.
Being delivered to 100 countries across the world and covering twenty different industries this invention applications ranging from accounting to health and estate planning, “YADA DOOR” (YADA 4.0) is a "one-stop shop" software package for consumer and small business users, who are tired of spending too much money on productivity software. We offer a massive intellectual property software suite of fully integrated tools for free, which includes software, website, and marketing application development with Google Translator integration.
YADA DOOR (YADA 4.0) email marketing will allow the end user to promote their products and communicate in 100 languages, while utilizing 100 applications, designed integration with algorithms for personal and business needs, becoming the first technology in history to make this accomplishment!!
For more information, press only:
PR CONTACT: Wanda Harris
PHONE: (559)369-3413
E-MAIL: YADASOFTWARE@OUTLOOK.COM
Website: WWW.YADACORP.TV
Rayford Roberson
YADA
email us here