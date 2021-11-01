Nethopper Announces Availability of MultiCloud Application Network as a Service on Red Hat Marketplace
Red Hat Marketplace provides a one-stop-shop to purchase enterprise applications and deploy across any cloud or on-premise
Nethopper helps F5000 enterprise simplify and secure their applications in hybrid and multi-cloud environments”WAYLAND, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nethopper.io today announced that MultiCloud Application Network as a Service is now available through Red Hat Marketplace. Red Hat Marketplace is an open cloud marketplace for enterprise customers to discover, try, purchase, deploy, and manage certified container-based software across environments—public and private, cloud and on-premises. Through the marketplace, customers can take advantage of responsive support, streamlined billing and contracting, simplified governance, and single-dashboard visibility across clouds.
Nethopper’s MultiCloud Application Network as a Service is the simple and secure way to operate Kubernetes over multiple clusters. Nethopper can be added seamlessly to any cloud-native software stack to enable hybrid and multi-cloud. It works with all your existing Kubernetes infrastructure, private or public cloud. The key to the Nethopper is a concept called a ‘Multi-Cloud [or Virtual] Application Network’, pioneered by Red Hat led skupper.io open-source software. For each application, Nethopper builds a secure ‘network’ of your clouds, over which your application distributes and connects deployments and services. It allows application teams to centrally visualize, distribute, connect and balance their application across multiple clouds and kubernetes clusters.
“The emerging Cloud Native application software stack, featuring Kubernetes, is a major step forward. However, it is prohibitively complex, and not designed for multi-cloud. Nethopper helps F5000 enterprise simplify and secure their applications in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Red Hat OpenShift is the leading K8s platform for F5000 enterprise, which is why Nethopper has invested in the OpenShift integration, and now offers its products and services on Red Hat Marketplace. Together, we have an enterprise-grade solution for hybrid and multi-cloud. This allows enterprises to develop applications faster, with reduced staff, and choose their cloud providers based on best-of-breed services, location, and/or cost”, says Nethopper founder and CEO, Chris Munford.
Built in collaboration with Red Hat and IBM, Red Hat Marketplace delivers a hybrid multicloud trifecta for organizations moving into the next era of computing: a robust ecosystem of partners, an industry-leading Kubernetes container platform, and award-winning commercial support—all on a highly scalable backend powered by IBM. A private, personalized marketplace is also available through Red Hat Marketplace Select, enabling clients to provide their teams with easier access to curated software their organizations have pre-approved.
“We believe Red Hat Marketplace is an essential destination to unlock the value of cloud investments,” said Lars Herrmann, vice president, Partner Ecosystems, Product and Technologies, Red Hat. “With the marketplace, we are making it as fast and easy as possible for companies to implement the tools and technologies that can help them succeed in this hybrid multicloud world. We've simplified the steps to find and purchase tools like Nethopper’s MultiCloud Application Network as a Service that are tested, certified and supported on Red Hat OpenShift, and we've removed operational barriers to deploying and managing these technologies on Kubernetes-native infrastructure.”
“Through Red Hat Marketplace, we’re expanding our ecosystem together with partners like Nethopper and helping our customers thrive in a hybrid multicloud world,” said Kelly Hartman, Vice President, Ecosystem and Business Development, IBM Cloud and Cognitive Software. “Container-based environments are the future of enterprise technology, and Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. We’re excited to simplify software purchase and adoption for our clients through a curated private Marketplace experience.”
About Nethopper: Nethopper is a software as a service company leading the evolution of the cloud stack from single to MultiCloud. We enable application teams to deploy, operate, and connect their containers seamlessly and securely across clouds. Nethopper has deep roots in Boston-area network innovations from Cascade Communications, Alcatel, Ciena, Web.com, RedHat, Ericsson, and others. For more information, please visit http://www.nethopper.io or email info@nethopper.io
Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.
