Laboratory Vacuum Pumps Market size worth $ 1,926.47 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 5.32% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Laboratory Vacuum Pumps Market ” By Product (Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps & Dry Vacuum Pumps), By Application (Chemical, Pharmaceutical), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Laboratory Vacuum Pumps Market size was valued at USD 1,340.09 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,926.47 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.32% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Laboratory Vacuum Pumps Market Overview

The laboratory vacuum pumps play an important role in the pharmaceutical industry, finding a use for the manufacture of bulk drugs, intermediate products, or active pharmaceutical ingredients. The production of pharmaceutical products is subject to high-quality demands, and several process steps operate under vacuum, including degassing, vacuum distillation, and drying. Most vacuum pumps used in laboratories are oil-sealed, rotary vane pumps. Familiar forms include belt-drive and direct-drive models. There are two types of laboratory vacuum pumps such as dry vacuum pumps and rotary vane vacuum pumps. Dry vacuum laboratory pumps are environment-friendly and are implemented in freeze-drying, evaporation, crystallization, and sterilization processes. In addition, these pumps have high performance, low maintenance, and do not generate waste materials.

Dry vacuum pumps are the most advanced and have several advantages when compared with conventional pumps. One of the main advantages includes the non-requirement of oil, thus making it environmentally friendly. The highly efficient dry vacuum pumps provide a 40%-60% reduction in energy over conventional dry vacuum pumps, through a direct plug-in replacement. Moreover, the increased use of these pumps in a project leads to reduced operational costs and yields first-cost savings, by the downsizing of the central plant equipment and the electrical infrastructure.

In addition to this, dry vacuum pumps offer not only 100% oil-free operation but also achieve efficiency over the entire pressure range. Over the past few decades, the demand for laboratory vacuum pumps has been increased drastically in a variety of applications ranging from pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, chemicals, oil, and gas to agriculture. All these applications require specifically functioned vacuum pumps. The first integrated device consists of a vacuum gauge and a micropump, the second consists of a field-emission electron source and a micropump. This enables obtaining a more stable electron beam gun after residual gas removal. Such technological advancements and integration of various technologies with conventional vacuum pumps are expected to create substantial opportunities over the forecasted period. However, the strict government regulations, particularly in the healthcare segment, and fluctuations in the cost of raw materials are a few other restraints that might restrict the growth of the market for laboratory vacuum pumps.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Atlas Copco, ULVAC, Inc., Welch Vacuum (Ingersoll Rand), Leybold GmbH, Pfeiffer Vacuum, and Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Laboratory Vacuum Pumps Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

Laboratory Vacuum Pumps Market, By Product Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Dry Vacuum Pumps







Laboratory Vacuum Pumps Market, By Application Chemical Pharmaceutical Others







Laboratory Vacuum Pumps Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



