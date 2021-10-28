Discovering Potential Launches DSA-Sec Interview Skills Workshop in Singapore

The workshop is designed to support students in building confidence and reaching their full potential.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Discovering Potential is pleased to announce the launch of its highly anticipated DSA-Sec Interview Skills Workshop.Discovering Potential is an interview skills and communication skills coaching company based in Singapore. The company aims to enable clients to achieve their career and life goals by providing the tools, support, and coaching to develop the soft skills required to drive them to new levels of achievement.In the organization’s recent news, Discovering Potential has opened registration for its DSA-Sec Interview Skills Workshop to the public. This December holiday workshop is suitable for Primary 5 and Primary 6 (in 2022) students throughout Singapore who are looking to build their confidence in tackling not just the DSA interview, but for any interview they will face in the future.“Through this exciting opportunity, students will gain knowledge required to get prepared for the DSA Interview and find out how it can be transformed from a standard interview, to one that makes the candidate memorable,” says Siew Ling. “My sole purpose is to focus on empowering each child with skills that will carry them beyond school and into a bright future.”The DSA-Sec Interview Skills Workshop is highly practical and hands on to allow the trainer to coach each participant in a comprehensive manner. The course is designed to provide each student the opportunity to not only learn interview skills, but to actually put the skills to use - and to have an experiential mock interview which will be recorded for the participant's own review and practice post the workshop.Though there are a number of interview workshops throughout Singapore, what truly sets Discovering Potential apart from the competition is its small class sizes (no more than eight registrants) and unique hands-on practice. In the workshop’s public run in June 2021, all four workshops were at full capacity.For more information about Discovering Potential, or to register for this December holiday workshop, please visit www.discoveringpotential.com.sg About Discovering PotentialDiscovering Potential was founded by Siew Ling Hwang, a renowned Interview and Communication Skills Coach. Siew Ling has achieved multiple qualifications, including the University of Cambridge (Communicating for Influence and Impact), MIT-Sloan School of Management (Interpersonal Communication), and University of Melbourne (Bachelor of Commerce – Economics and Finance). Additionally, Siew Ling is a Certified Advanced Behavioural Analyst, Certified Behavioural Analyst and Career Consultant, Certified Practitioner of Neuro Linguistic Programming, Certified Practitioner of NLP Coaching, Certification in MBTI Global Step I and Step II, and is a Certified Practitioner of Time Line Therapy.