Introducing Singapore’s Most Trending Interview Workshop: Interview Skills for Scholarships & Tertiary Education

The workshop is hosted by popular Interview and Communication Skills Coach, Siew Ling Hwang and her company Discovering Potential.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Siew Ling Hwang and her organization, Discovering Potential , are inviting students in Singapore to register for her workshop, Interview Skills for Scholarships & Tertiary Education . This workshop, which is happening in December, has just been opened for public registration.Discovering Potential is an interview skills and communication skills coaching company based in Singapore. The company aims to enable clients to achieve their career and life goals by providing the tools, support, and coaching to develop the soft skills required to drive them to new levels of achievement.In today’s news, Siew Ling is announcing that students across Singapore can now register for Discovering Potential’s workshop, Interview Skills for Scholarships & Tertiary Education. The workshop provides an overview of current interview formats, including new methods of assessments that are relevant for scholarships, tertiary intuition interviews, university entrance interviews, as well as internships.“By respecting and valuing every individual’s unique personality, Discovering Potential aims to drive positive change from the inside out, building every client’s self-awareness and enabling them to leverage on their strengths and individuality, while promoting positive change on a holistic level,” says founder of the company, Siew Ling Hwang. “Our Interview Skills workshop does just that and we welcome all students to apply for this potentially life-changing opportunity.”Though there are a number of interview workshops throughout Singapore, what truly sets Discovering Potential apart from the competition is its small class sizes (no more than eight registrants) and unique hands-on practice. The workshop has already completed a number of successful runs, receiving great reviews from various secondary schools and junior colleges.For more information about Discovering Potential, or to register for this exciting event, please visit www.discoveringpotential.com.sg About Discovering PotentialDiscovering Potential was founded by Siew Ling Hwang, a renowned Interview and Communication Skills Coach. Siew Ling has achieved multiple qualifications, including the University of Cambridge (Communicating for Influence and Impact), MIT-Sloan School of Management (Interpersonal Communication), and a degree from University of Melbourne (Bachelor of Commerce – Economics and Finance). Additionally, Siew Ling is a Certified Advanced Behavioural Analyst, Certified Behavioural Analyst and Career Consultant, Certified Practitioner of Neuro Linguistic Programming, Certified Practitioner of NLP Coaching, Certification in MBTI Global Step I and Step II, and is a Certified Practitioner of Time Line Therapy.