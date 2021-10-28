Sokin rolls out multilingual app to boost financial inclusivity
People sit at the heart of Sokin’s story, and we understand the complexities people have in overcoming specific barriers which may prevent access to appropriate financial literacy and inclusion.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sokin, the next generation global payments provider, has launched its Global Currency Account in four additional languages, to support those on the outside of the English-centric financial ecosystem.
The multilingual app is designed to boost financial inclusion among the unbanked or underbanked as well as support those who do not live and work in their native speaking country, and new-to-country customers.
The app’s interface can be viewed in Spanish, French, German and Portuguese as well as English, with further languages planned in the coming months.
The news follows the successful launch of Sokin’s Global Currency Account accessible via its advanced peer-to-peer mobile app in August 2021.
Available on iOS and Android, Sokin is the first payments platform to take the subscription model and use it for transfers on a global scale, unlike other providers which charge a fee per transaction. Accountholders can access unlimited international transfers and cost-effective currency exchange in 38 currencies to over 200 countries and territories – a much larger international footprint than others in the market.
Sokin went on to announce it has completed the second phase of its contactless debit cards roll-out plan in Spain, Germany, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Bulgaria, Romania, Poland and Gibraltar following a successful launch in the UK. The Sokin debit cards will be available in over 80 countries*. 27 European countries are expected to have access to the debit cards by the end of 2021, supported by Mastercard’s trusted network.
Vroon Modgill, CEO for Sokin said: “The launch of our multilingual app and European expansion of the Sokin debit cards is a pivotal moment for us as we continue to strive towards a financially inclusive future for all, no matter where they may be based in the world. People sit at the heart of Sokin’s story, and we understand the complexities people have in overcoming specific barriers which may prevent access to appropriate financial literacy and inclusion. That’s why we ensure considerations for greater accessibility remains at the forefront of our product development. By doing so, we have created a global currency account which transcends borders and is truly made for all.”
Sokin is the official FX global payments provider for well-known football clubs Arsenal, Everton, Fulham FC and AS Monaco, with others due to be announced shortly, and has partnered with Mastercard in Europe, Asia and Singapore. Other territories will be rolled out shortly.
About Sokin
Sokin is a global currency account provider focused on creating an open and transparent payments platform. It is the only payment provider enabling global payments for a fixed monthly fee, giving consumers the power to make unlimited payments and transfers. There are no additional costs or hidden fees just straightforward currency exchange and money transfers, simplifying and democratising the process. Sokin was founded by Vroon Modgill in 2019, the company is headquartered in London and has 10 offices globally.
For more information, please go to www.sokin.com.
Sokin is a trading name, and a registered trademark of Plata Capital Ltd. For further information on accessing the Sokin app, and related payment services, in your country of residence please refer to www.sokin.com.
Mastercard is a registered trademark and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. Sokin cards provided to EEA residents are issued by Transact Payments Malta Limited pursuant to licence by Mastercard International. Transact Payments Malta Limited is duly authorised and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority as a Financial Institution under the Financial Institution Act 1994. Registration number C 91879.
*Subject to, and pending, local licensing and regulatory requirements. Please refer to sokin.com/regulation for further information.
