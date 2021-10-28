Rose Capital Introduces Employers Free Mortgage Advice Employee Benefit
Saves employees time, money and hassle when arranging their mortgage or remortgage plus provides free financial wellbeing education in the workplace
We're working with corporate partners offering mortgage advice and workshops to staff. These are always highly attended and valued as they show how to put more £££ in employee's pockets not the banks!”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An employee’s mortgage is commonly the largest part of their household’s financial obligations. Concern around mortgage payments is an aspect of financial wellbeing which often influences how positive and healthy employees feel at work. Offering mortgage advice and education helps ensure employees are in control of their mortgage, avoiding wasted time, saving money, and reducing feelings of stress.
— Richard Campo
Employers are aware of the need to cater for the mental and physical wellbeing of their workforce, and increasingly provide financial education as part of an organisation’s positive culture. Mortgage advice and education can be incorporated into financial wellbeing initiatives to provide value to both employees and the business.
Rose Capital Partners has introduced a free impartial, flexible mortgage advice and arrangement service for employers to offer to their employees. This is delivered via qualified, experienced mortgage experts, now and ongoing, for first time buyers, home movers, remortgage, Buy to Let, large loans and complex income mortgages such as those with bonus, commission, or contractor income.
Rose Capital provides free one-to-one mortgage and protection review and advice sessions, free regular seminars, workshops, and Masterclasses and advice on managing down a mortgage to ultimately be mortgage-free.
For employees this delivers a free (no broker fee) employee benefit of mortgage advice & financial wellbeing education in the workplace, plus for the employer makes a significant contribution to maintaining employees’ financial health and education at no cost.
