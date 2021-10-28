Process Analytics Market Size and Forecast | Industry Outlook: 2026

AMR Logo

The growth among segments helps to analyze niche pockets of growth & strategies to approach the market & to determine core application areas.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in the implementation of task level automation and need to enhance process auditing and compliance are the major factors that drive the process analytics market growth. In addition, collaboration between process analytics and ERP vendors and generation of humongous volumes of process log data across business functions fuel growth of the market.

However, competition from open-source alternatives hinder the demand for commercial solutions and lack of skill and expertise hamper the growth of the process analytics market. Furthermore, large scale investments from leading analytics vendors and enterprises that focus on customer experience are anticipated to create major opportunities for the process analytics market.

The key players profiled in the process analytics market analysis are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Splunk Inc., Verint Systems Inc., SAS Institute, Tableau Software Inc., Alpine Data Labs, and MicroStrategy Incorporated. Current and future process analytics market trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness of the market.

The process analytics market is segmented into component, deployment mode, organization size, application, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. By deployment mode, it is divided into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, it is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises.

By application, market is segmented into business process, information technology process, and customer interaction. As per industry vertical, the market is categorized into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, government & defense, energy & utilities, IT & telecom, education, healthcare and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Market Players

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• SAP SE

• Splunk Inc.

• Verint Systems Inc.

• SAS Institute

• Tableau Software Inc.

• Alpine Data Labs

• MicroStrategy Incorporated

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

